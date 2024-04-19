Priceless Moments of the week: Lunin, Guerreiro, Sabitzer stand up to be counted

Check out the landmark achievements, rare feats, and game-changing stars that defined this week's UEFA Champions League quarter-final second legs with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the week.

Madrid keep their cool as Lunin delivers

It speaks volumes that Carlo Ancelotti was "totally convinced" Real Madrid would prevail once their second-leg epic reached the climax of penalties. For sure, it is a compliment to goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, whose shoot-out saves from Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovačić earned victory for the visitors and capped, to quote ex-Madrid keeper Santiago Cañizares, "the game of Lunin's life".

If Lunin produced between the posts, he was also grateful to be spared the intense running required of Madrid's outfield players across 120 minutes in Manchester. A rearguard action, yet one founded on the cool persona of Carlo Ancelotti. Jude Bellingham even joked that he had seen his coach yawn before kick-off, but then this model of calmness has fairly seen it all across a record 201 Champions League matches as coach.

Sabitzer steers Dortmund through

"That was the most insane, crazy, hectic, beautiful, scary, joyful thing EVER in the history of ever, like EVER," gushed Dortmund's official English-language Twitter feed after Tuesday's exhausting 4-2 win over Atlético. Trailing 2-1 from the first leg, BVB may have feared the worst when Marcel Sabitzer passed up a golden chance inside three minutes, but the Austrian played a huge part in the drama that followed.

Sabitzer set up Ian Maatsen as BVB took a 2-0 lead, then laid on a third for Niclas Füllkrug after Atleti had pulled it back to 2-2 on the night, before hitting the tie-winning fourth goal himself. "Marcel Sabitzer was our most important man today," said midfielder Julian Brandt. The club's English Twitter account went a step further: "Sabi, our cutie patootie, pookie bear, and Austrian prince. We love you."

Guerreiro puts seal on Bayern master plan

The consensus in Munich was that experience told in Bayern's subduing of Arsenal, whose wait for a first-ever Champions League title goes on. Certainly the past masters from Bavaria, pursuing a seventh European crown, stepped up in the second half with a decisive header from Joshua Kimmich, a veteran – at 29 – of these contests.

However, kudos also to coach Thomas Tuchel for a superb game plan in which Raphaël Guerreiro, not always a certain starter, was deployed in left midfield to help counter Arsenal's prodigious right flank. It was the Portuguese's cross that Kimmich converted to open the scoring, with Manuel Neuer's competition-record 58th clean sheet then doing the rest. "A tactical masterclass!" noted Bayern club president Herbert Hainer.

Paris celebrate mission accomplished

Up until Tuesday, no French side had progressed in a Champions League tie after losing the first leg, but faced with a 3-2 deficit against his old team Barcelona, Paris coach Luis Enrique promised: "We will do it." And they did.

Raphinha gave the hosts a 12th-minute lead at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, yet a first-half red card changed the complexion of the contest, Ousmane Dembélé, Vitinha and Kylian Mbappé (twice) on target in a 4-1 win that prompted huge celebrations among the Paris players. "The best feeling when you are a player or a coach is seeing that your work makes people happy," said Luis Enrique at full time. "You can't buy that feeling."