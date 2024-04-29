Bayern's Manuel Neuer on his evolution, clean sheets and the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid

At 38, Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's competitiveness and desire for success still burn as brightly as ever. Playing in his 13th season in Munich, the German international recently set a new UEFA Champions League record by keeping his 58th clean sheet in the competition; no one has managed more.

Ahead of his side's semi-final tie against Real Madrid, the two-time winner discusses what his achievements mean to him, how he has changed over the years and what he expects from the clash with Los Blancos.

Latest updates: Bayern vs Madrid

On how he has grown

I would say that [now] maybe I am a bit calmer and I am more disciplined in my actions, though it always depends on the team-mates we have, who is playing, how do I have to adjust as the goalkeeper, what game plan we have, what does the coach want, how high is the line how are we defending, how do we want to play out from the back?

At the start [with Schalke], I'd say I was a bit wilder – I didn't have this sense of calm, and maybe the charisma as well. It's obviously been a long time since then when you look back on it. It's also very normal, given that I'm now 38, that I've developed a fair bit since then. But it's nice to cast your mind back to those days, and how things were at that time.

Great Manuel Neuer Champions League saves

On Bayern's 2019/20 Champions League win

The second title (after a final win against Paris) was very emotional, that's true. That was a kind of team success and, unfortunately, we could not celebrate much with the fans [due to COVID-19]. I think it was the best team performance that we've put together for the club, with how we prepared, and the spirit and fitness that we went into those games with.

2020 final highlights: Paris 0-1 Bayern

On his clean-sheet record

It's not the most important thing there is, but it's nice for my team-mates too if we think about our defensive work and all the colleagues I've played with in the past. I started with Schalke and then continued at Bayern – all the matches right up to the present day – and it's great that it's not over yet.

Neuer breaks clean sheets record

On the semi-final against Real Madrid

Everybody knows Real Madrid. They're a great team, and the duels between Bayern and Real Madrid are more or less the greatest games you can get. The entire footballing world looks forward to them; we're looking forward to it and we know it's going to be tough to get to Wembley and play the final there. For this reason, we'll have to be in top form on the day in both matches and give our all on the pitch so that we can get into the final.

Real Madrid vs Bayern: Their previous Champions League semi-finals

On the possibility of facing Dortmund again in final

Firstly, it's very good for German football that there are two teams in the semi-finals. It's also very special because of the final venue, and that both of the finalists from 2013 are in the semi-finals again. Obviously, there aren't many players from that day who are still playing, but Thomas [Müller] and I can remember very well how fantastic that was. Now, it's about giving absolutely everything to get there again.