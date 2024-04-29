Champions League semi-final first legs: Possible line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League semi-final first legs.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who the injury doubts are ahead of the matches.

30 April

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Kim, Dier, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Pavlović; Sané, Musiala, Guerreiro; Kane

Out: Boey (thigh), Coman (hamstring), Sarr (knee)

Madrid: Lunin; Lucas Vázquez, Tchouameni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo

Out: Carvajal (suspended), Alaba (knee)

1 May

Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Füllkrug

Out: Bensebaini (ligament), Haller (ankle)



Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernández, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola

Out: Kimpembe (Achilles)

