Champions League semi-final first legs: Possible line-ups and team news
Monday, April 29, 2024
Article summary
Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the semi-final first leg line-ups.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League semi-final first legs.
We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who the injury doubts are ahead of the matches.
- Matchday 1: Starting XIs
- Matchday 2: Starting XIs
- Matchday 3: Starting XIs
- Matchday 4: Starting XIs
- Matchday 5: Starting XIs
- Matchday 6: Starting XIs
- Round of 16 first legs: Starting XIs
- Round of 16 second legs: Starting XIs
- Quarter-final first legs: Starting XIs
- Quarter-final second legs: Starting XIs
30 April
Bayern vs Real Madrid
Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Kim, Dier, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Pavlović; Sané, Musiala, Guerreiro; Kane
Out: Boey (thigh), Coman (hamstring), Sarr (knee)
Madrid: Lunin; Lucas Vázquez, Tchouameni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo
Out: Carvajal (suspended), Alaba (knee)
1 May
Dortmund vs Paris
Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Füllkrug
Out: Bensebaini (ligament), Haller (ankle)
Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernández, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola
Out: Kimpembe (Achilles)