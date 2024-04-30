Champions League semi-final first legs: Starting and possible line-ups and team news
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com lists and predicts the semi-final first leg line-ups.
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by listing and predicting the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League semi-final first legs.
We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who the injury doubts are ahead of the matches.
1 May
Dortmund vs Paris
Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Füllkrug
Out: Bensebaini (ligament), Duranville (muscular)
Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernández, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola
Out: Kimpembe (Achilles)
30 April
Bayern vs Real Madrid starting line-ups
Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, Kim, Mazraoui; Laimer, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Musiala; Kane
Madrid: Lunin; Lucas Vázquez, Nacho, Rüdiger, Mendy; Tchouameni; Valverde, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior