Bayern's Mathys Tel reads letter from first coach and discusses Champions League journey

Bayern forward Mathys Tel has come a long way since starring for French amateur side JS Villiers-le-Bel, and now regularly faces the best players in the world on the UEFA Champions League stage.

"I used to watch it on TV when I was younger," the teenager said in an interview for FedEx's Outside the Box. "There was Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé. They all had different qualities, they were fast, they scored goals, they made great passes. They taught me so much and made me dream as a child."

In order to reach the same level as his heroes, though, Tel needed an inspiring figure, and that came in the form of his first coach, Éric Campaner. "Éric is a very passionate coach," Tel reflected. "Really, he lives through football. He eats football, he sleeps football. All he wanted from every game was victory. It's a beautiful memory."

Mathys Tel appears destined for stardom UEFA/FedEx

Tel reacted emotionally as he read a letter addressed to him from Campaner. "Hi Mathys, this is Éric, your first coach," it began. "I'm writing this letter to tell you something I've never told you. I'd like to thank you for all those years during which I had the pleasure of being your coach. I was so happy to hear about your transfer to Bayern. You were always so mature, and I knew you would take this move in your stride."

Previously with Rennes, Tel has indeed flourished at Bayern, with one of the highlights so far being scoring his first-ever Champions League goal in the 4-3 win over Manchester United in the group stage earlier this season.

"The game against Manchester United, it was quite a different atmosphere, because it's the biggest competition, the best players in the world, the biggest teams in the world," he remembered. "Everything went so fast. That's when my head exploded [when I scored]. The stadium went wild. Everybody went wild. It was an incredible and unforgettable moment."

Mathys Tel made the move to Bayern in 2022 UEFA/FedEx

Of course, Campaner was watching closely. "I cheered you on as I witnessed your first Champions League goal," he added in his letter. "We've seen how hard you've worked to get to where you are today and I couldn't be more proud. Mathys, know that I believe in you and that I'm convinced you'll achieve all your goals. Your coach, Éric Campaner."

For Tel, the journey has only just begun: "I've achieved quite a lot, but I want more, and I want to keep going. I still have a lot to learn, so I come onto the pitch with a great deal of desire and ambition. I run fast, I try to create chances and I try to score a lot. This is what makes me such an ambitious player today."

Download the Champions League app