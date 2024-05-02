Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.

Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Week. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) – 7 points

Defenders

Mats Hummels (Dortmund) – 12 points

Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund) – 10 points

Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) – 9 points

Ian Maatsen (Dortmund) – 6 points

Midfielders

Konrad Laimer (Bayern) – 7 points

Leroy Sané (Bayern) – 7 points

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) – 5 points

Forwards

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 13 points

Niclas Füllkrug (Dortmund) – 6 points

Harry Kane (Bayern) – 6 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.