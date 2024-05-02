Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday, May 2, 2024
Three clubs feature in the team of the semi-final first legs with Dortmund players taking six of the spots.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.
Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Week. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.
Goalkeeper
Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) – 7 points
Defenders
Mats Hummels (Dortmund) – 12 points
Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund) – 10 points
Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) – 9 points
Ian Maatsen (Dortmund) – 6 points
Midfielders
Konrad Laimer (Bayern) – 7 points
Leroy Sané (Bayern) – 7 points
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) – 5 points
Forwards
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 13 points
Niclas Füllkrug (Dortmund) – 6 points
Harry Kane (Bayern) – 6 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.