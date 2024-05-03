Priceless Moments of the week: Kroos, Sané and Füllkrug star

Check out the clutch plays, star performers and stunning scenes that defined the UEFA Champions League semi-final first legs with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Kroos' incisive pass

Vinícius Júnior scored twice in Real Madrid's 2-2 draw at Bayern and his movement was sensational all night. Once in each half he came towards ball then spun in behind to pick up possession, most notably when he bamboozled his marker to score the 24th-minute opener. However, brilliant as the Brazilian was, team-mate Toni Kroos' wonderfully-weighted ball from midfield was a chef's kiss moment, the ex-Bayern man's delivery leaving Vinícius with the (relatively) simple task of beating Manuel Neuer.

Toni Kroos' superb assist

It was a proud moment for coach Carlo Ancelotti, who said: "We expected them to play a high line, and they did, and between Toni and Vinícius we took advantage with that first goal. Fantastic pass, fantastic finish."

Sané's shot too hot to handle

Reported to be carrying a pelvic injury which is prone to tighten up if he stops moving, Bayern winger Leroy Sané stayed out on the pitch during the half-time interval in Tuesday's first leg against Madrid, and kept himself sharp for the restart. Within eight minutes, he had scored a terrific equaliser, advancing into the box from the right and teeing himself up for a fierce left-footed finish that left Andriy Lunin with little chance.

Sané's Bayern stunner

The sheer power of the shot injected that little bit more fire into Bayern, who took the lead from the penalty spot four minutes later, Harry Kane delivering. "We know them," said Bayern's Konrad Laimer. "They slow the game down and then they’re there when they need to be." Sané's finish showed that hurrying the Merengues along may be Bayern's best chance of beating them in the second leg.

Füllkrug provides finishing touch

In a first leg during which both sides missed big chances, Dortmund front man Niclas Füllkrug provided the crucial moment, expertly bringing down Nico Schlotterbeck's long pass before clinically firing past Paris goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to give his side a potentially invaluable lead going into next week's return in France.

Highlights: Dortmund 1-0 Paris

Füllkrug's fine finish made him just the third Dortmund player to score in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of this competition, along with Robert Lewandowski in 2012/13 and Lars Ricken in 1996/97, and the German international certainly appears to be hitting his stride at the perfect time. "It's half-time," said the striker. "We're still 90 minutes away from Wembley. But we remain humble."

Yellow Wall rewarded for patience

Dortmund were playing in the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2012/13 and their fans were determined to make the most of the landmark occasion at the BVB Stadion. The Südtribüne, which measures 100m long and 40m high, was full to the brim well over an hour before kick-off and the atmosphere generated never relented.

Dortmund supporters packed into the south stand Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

The pre-match rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone underlined the passion and expectancy, and the roar which greeted Füllkrug's 36th-minute strike was a glorious outpouring of emotion. Hans-Joachim Watzke, Dortmund's CEO, paid tribute to their supporters, saying: "Our fans proved once again why the South Stand and the atmosphere at the stadium are famous across the world and feared by our opponents – it was a demonstration of the absolutely extraordinary culture of the BVB family."



