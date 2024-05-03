Paris vs Dortmund Champions League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Paris Saint-Germain and Dortmund meet in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday 7 May.

Paris vs Dortmund at a glance When: Tuesday 7 May (21:00 CET)

Where: Parc des Princes, Paris

What: UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg

What do you need to know?

Powered by characteristically fervent support from their famous 'Yellow Wall', Dortmund claimed a 1-0 first-leg win courtesy of Niclas Füllkrug's fine first-half finish – his touch to bring the ball down was something else. Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi were both denied by the woodwork as Paris pressed for parity, but Dortmund clung on to pole position ahead of the return. "That's football," said Paris coach Luis Enrique. "Sometimes it's wonderful, and then other times, that's how it goes. We'll have to analyse the chances created by both teams."

Highlights: Dortmund 1-0 Paris

There remains the very real chance that Dortmund could now reach their first final since 2013; this season's showpiece is once again at Wembley, and their opponents could once again be domestic rivals Bayern. But Paris will be throwing everything at this to avoid that final repeat as they continue their quest for that elusive first Champions League crown – the closest they came was defeat in the 2020 decider when they succumbed to Bayern.

First-leg analysis

Predicted line-ups

Paris*: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernández, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola

Suspended: None

Dortmund*: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Sabitzer; Adeyemi, Brandt, Sancho; Füllkrug

Suspended: None

2013 final highlights: Bayern 2-1 Dortmund

Form guide

Paris

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDWWWL

Most recent result: Dortmund 1-0 Paris, 01/05, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg

Dortmund

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLDWWL

Most recent result: Dortmund 1-0 Paris, 01/05, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg

Expert predictions

Alex Clementson, Paris reporter

Matthias Rötters, Dortmund reporter

What the coaches say

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "The result reflects how close the game was. It's a new situation for both teams. In the last two rounds, they had the home game as their second game, whereas it was the other way round for us. We'll now have the crowd on our side in the second leg. Of course, we'll have to be more effective there than we were [in Dortmund]."

Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: "You have to earn your way to Wembley. All we need now is a draw in the second leg, but we also want to win. We have a small lead and a good opportunity."