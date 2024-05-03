UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Paris vs Dortmund Champions League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Friday, May 3, 2024

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the predicted line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Dortmund.

Niclas Füllkrug celebrates his first-leg winner
Niclas Füllkrug celebrates his first-leg winner Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain and Dortmund meet in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday 7 May.

Paris vs Dortmund at a glance

When: Tuesday 7 May (21:00 CET)
Where: Parc des Princes, Paris
What: UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Dortmund vs Paris on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Powered by characteristically fervent support from their famous 'Yellow Wall', Dortmund claimed a 1-0 first-leg win courtesy of Niclas Füllkrug's fine first-half finish – his touch to bring the ball down was something else. Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi were both denied by the woodwork as Paris pressed for parity, but Dortmund clung on to pole position ahead of the return. "That's football," said Paris coach Luis Enrique. "Sometimes it's wonderful, and then other times, that's how it goes. We'll have to analyse the chances created by both teams."

Highlights: Dortmund 1-0 Paris

There remains the very real chance that Dortmund could now reach their first final since 2013; this season's showpiece is once again at Wembley, and their opponents could once again be domestic rivals Bayern. But Paris will be throwing everything at this to avoid that final repeat as they continue their quest for that elusive first Champions League crown – the closest they came was defeat in the 2020 decider when they succumbed to Bayern.

First-leg analysis

In the Zone: How Dortmund pipped Paris in their Champions League semi-final opener
Live 02/05/2024

In the Zone: How Dortmund pipped Paris in their Champions League semi-final opener

UEFA's Technical Observer panel analyse the semi-final first leg in Dortmund.

Predicted line-ups

Paris*: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernández, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola
Suspended: None

Dortmund*: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Sabitzer; Adeyemi, Brandt, Sancho; Füllkrug
Suspended: None 

* Semi-final first leg line-ups shown, predicted XIs to follow

2013 final highlights: Bayern 2-1 Dortmund

Form guide

Paris
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDWWWL
Most recent result: Dortmund 1-0 Paris, 01/05, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg

Dortmund
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLDWWL
Most recent result: Dortmund 1-0 Paris, 01/05, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg

Expert predictions

Alex Clementson, Paris reporter
To follow

Matthias Rötters, Dortmund reporter
To follow

What the coaches say

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "The result reflects how close the game was. It's a new situation for both teams. In the last two rounds, they had the home game as their second game, whereas it was the other way round for us. We'll now have the crowd on our side in the second leg. Of course, we'll have to be more effective there than we were [in Dortmund]."

Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: "You have to earn your way to Wembley. All we need now is a draw in the second leg, but we also want to win. We have a small lead and a good opportunity."

Where is the 2024 Champions League final?

©Getty Images

The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.

The winners gain a place in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, May 3, 2024

Selected for you

How Dortmund pipped Paris
Live 02/05/2024

How Dortmund pipped Paris

UEFA's Technical Observer panel analyse the semi-final first leg in Dortmund.
Highlights, report: Dortmund take slender lead
Live 01/05/2024

Highlights, report: Dortmund take slender lead

Niclas Füllkrug's clinical first-half strike gave Dortmund a 1-0 home win against Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final first leg.