Paris vs Dortmund Champions League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday, May 3, 2024
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the predicted line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Dortmund.
Paris Saint-Germain and Dortmund meet in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday 7 May.
Paris vs Dortmund at a glance
When: Tuesday 7 May (21:00 CET)
Where: Parc des Princes, Paris
What: UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg
Where to watch Dortmund vs Paris on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Powered by characteristically fervent support from their famous 'Yellow Wall', Dortmund claimed a 1-0 first-leg win courtesy of Niclas Füllkrug's fine first-half finish – his touch to bring the ball down was something else. Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi were both denied by the woodwork as Paris pressed for parity, but Dortmund clung on to pole position ahead of the return. "That's football," said Paris coach Luis Enrique. "Sometimes it's wonderful, and then other times, that's how it goes. We'll have to analyse the chances created by both teams."
There remains the very real chance that Dortmund could now reach their first final since 2013; this season's showpiece is once again at Wembley, and their opponents could once again be domestic rivals Bayern. But Paris will be throwing everything at this to avoid that final repeat as they continue their quest for that elusive first Champions League crown – the closest they came was defeat in the 2020 decider when they succumbed to Bayern.
Predicted line-ups
Paris*: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernández, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola
Suspended: None
Dortmund*: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Sabitzer; Adeyemi, Brandt, Sancho; Füllkrug
Suspended: None
* Semi-final first leg line-ups shown, predicted XIs to follow
Form guide
Paris
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDWWWL
Most recent result: Dortmund 1-0 Paris, 01/05, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg
Dortmund
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLDWWL
Most recent result: Dortmund 1-0 Paris, 01/05, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg
Expert predictions
Alex Clementson, Paris reporter
Matthias Rötters, Dortmund reporter
What the coaches say
Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "The result reflects how close the game was. It's a new situation for both teams. In the last two rounds, they had the home game as their second game, whereas it was the other way round for us. We'll now have the crowd on our side in the second leg. Of course, we'll have to be more effective there than we were [in Dortmund]."
Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: "You have to earn your way to Wembley. All we need now is a draw in the second leg, but we also want to win. We have a small lead and a good opportunity."
Where is the 2024 Champions League final?
The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.
The winners gain a place in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.