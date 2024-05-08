Hold your nerve to win UEFA Champions League final tickets

What is The Final Shoot-out?

The Final Shoot-out gives fans a last chance to get their hands on tickets for the UEFA Champions League final at the iconic Wembley stadium in London!

Fans must answer five questions, mirroring a penalty shoot-out, on either of the finalists' routes to Wembley or about the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League campaign generally.

Hold your nerve by answering all five correctly and you will be entered into a draw to win tickets; miss the target with even one and you will have to come back the following day, when you can step up and try again.

What can I win aside from tickets?

The winner will receive two tickets to the 2024 UEFA Champions League final, as well as flights to London and accommodation in the city.

How do I enter?

Visit The Final Shoot-out page, either register or login to your MyUEFA account and then choose your preferred route of questions. You can play once per day for the duration of the campaign, until it closes at midnight on 19 May. The lucky winner will be contacted via email in the days that follow.

