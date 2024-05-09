Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.

Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Week. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) – 7 points

Defenders

Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) – 7 points

Mats Hummels (Dortmund) – 16 points

Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund) – 8 points

Ian Maatsen (Dortmund) – 7 points

Alphonso Davies (Bayern) – 7 points

Midfielders

Julian Brandt (Dortmund) – 7 points

Emre Can (Dortmund) – 5 points

Forwards

Joselu (Real Madrid) – 9 points

Harry Kane (Bayern) – 5 points

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 8 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.