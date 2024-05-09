Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday, May 9, 2024
Article summary
Borussia Dortmund dominate the Fantasy Football Team of the Week for the semi-final second legs.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.
Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Week.
Goalkeeper
Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) – 7 points
Defenders
Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) – 7 points
Mats Hummels (Dortmund) – 16 points
Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund) – 8 points
Ian Maatsen (Dortmund) – 7 points
Alphonso Davies (Bayern) – 7 points
Midfielders
Julian Brandt (Dortmund) – 7 points
Emre Can (Dortmund) – 5 points
Forwards
Joselu (Real Madrid) – 9 points
Harry Kane (Bayern) – 5 points
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 8 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.