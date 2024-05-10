Priceless Moments of the week: Hummels, Joselu and Ancelotti feature

Check out the achievements, underdog stories, late drama and rising stars that defined this week's UEFA Champions League semi-final second legs with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Hummels heads to final

Dortmund's inspirational centre-back Mats Hummels had already shone in the first leg against Paris, keeping Kylian Mbappé and his team-mates quiet and winning the Player of the Match award as a result. But the Germany international was arguably even better in the return, and capped off a commanding performance with a towering header to seal his side's passage through to the final – his first Champions League goal for BVB since 2013.

"I've scored far too few Champions League goals in my career, just five," a delighted Hummels said at full-time. "Now is a good time to add to that number." The 35-year-old now has a showpiece final to look forward to, and added: "Since the second match of the group stage, we've believed that we can prevail in every game – and I don't see why we shouldn't win at Wembley now."

Player of the Match: Mats Hummels highlights

Dortmund enjoy the moment

There were scenes of utter jubilation at the full-time whistle at Parc des Princes as Dortmund's euphoric players and staff ran over to the yellow corner of the stadium to celebrate their triumph with their notoriously passionate supporters. That was followed by further festivities in the dressing room, with Jadon Sancho leading the party by orchestrating a rendition of Adele's 'Someone Like You'.

It was clear to see just how much it meant for BVB to reach a third Champions League final, and the mission now is to finish the job and lift the famous trophy for the second time. As coach Edin Terzić perfectly put it: "The dream is not over yet!"

Dortmund's road to the final: Every goal

Joselu's late show

Few could have predicted what was to come when Joselu replaced Federico Valverde with nine minutes of Madrid's semi-final second leg left to play – least of all the veteran forward. The 34-year-old was quickest to react when Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer failed to hold Vinícius Júnior's powerful shot in the 88th minute, before guiding home Antonio Rüdiger's centre in added time.

"I'm the hero? Well, I really don't know about that! All I can definitely tell you is that I'm a very happy man," said Joselu, who joined Los Blancos' youth academy in 2010 before leaving the club for Germany two years later. "When you play for Madrid, and you equalise, you know that everyone will be looking to get the ball, get the game restarted and then get the winner. Because, here, we have to win."

Real Madrid's road to the final: Every goal

Carlo joins in celebrations

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was right in the thick of his team's celebrations after Wednesday's dramatic victory over Bayern, joining his players in a rendition of the club anthem "Hala Madrid... Y Nada Más" ("Let's go Madrid... and nothing else") in front of the adoring fans at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

Having become the first tactician to reach six UEFA Champions League finals, Ancelotti will now look to win the tournament for a record-extending fifth time as a coach. "It's difficult, maybe impossible to explain, but I'll try: It's magic!" Ancelotti replied when asked to explain his team's astonishing win. "This competition makes all our players feel something special. As soon as we scored one, I absolutely knew we would, and could, go after the winner and actually get it."