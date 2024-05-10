Rudimental to headline Friday Night Show

Rudimental will headline the first Friday Night Show in five years on 31 May to kick off UEFA Champions League Final weekend in London.

Staged in in collaboration with Rockstar Energy Drink®, the Friday Night Show will take place at an iconic central London location, with Rudimental the main attraction on what promises to be an unforgettable music experience ahead of the biggest event in world club football.

"We're thrilled to partner with Rockstar Energy Drink to kick off the UEFA Champions League Final in style," Rudimental said in a statement. "The Friday Night Show is the perfect platform to energise fans and set the stage for an epic final. From our DJ set to the bold visuals, this event is bigger and better than ever. We can't wait to bring the energy and passion to one of the summer's most anticipated events and encourage our fans to dance like never before to help power an epic gig."

Tickets to the Rockstar Energy Drink Friday Night Show go on general release on Tuesday 14 May at 10:00 local time (11:00 CEST), with pre-registration open now! Tickets are free and limited to a maximum of four per transaction. Individuals' details for each ticket must be provided, and ID will be required for entry on the day. The event starts at 18:30 and the bill includes support acts leading up to Rudimental's performance at 21:00.

Register for tickets now!

Rockstar Energy Drink is producing the show with the accent on sustainability. The brand has collaborated with UK technology start-up, Pavegen, to install a kinetic energy-generating dance floor which will be accessible to the public throughout the UEFA Champions League Final weekend, with the energy generated by fans' dancing contributing to powering the event.

The collaboration between Rockstar Energy Drink and Pavegen is part of the UEFA Champions Innovate programme which is aimed at addressing sustainability challenges identified by UEFA and the Greater London Authority for the UEFA Champions League Final. This partnership aligns with the PepsiCo Positive campaign, dedicated to achieving 100% sustainability in procurement.

Bart LaCount, vice president of international beverages marketing at PepsiCo, added: "Working towards our united goal of sustainability showcases why Pavegen is an authentic fit for us as a partner. With the partnership between Rockstar Energy Drink and the UEFA Champions League, we hope not only to work towards this mutual goal, but also to continue to stay true to our commitment to empowering fans to press play on the things they love to do the most by providing access to the events and music they love this summer."

