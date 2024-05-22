Budapest awarded 2026 Champions League final

The Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, has been appointed to host the 2026 UEFA Champions League final.

The UEFA Executive Committee confirmed the appointment at its meeting in Dublin, Ireland, ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final.

Upcoming Champions League finals 2024: Wembley Stadium, London

2025: Fußball Arena München, Munich

2026: Puskás Aréna, Budapest

This will be the first time Hungary has staged a European Cup final. The Puskás Aréna, which was built ahead of UEFA EURO 2020 and staged four tournament matches, has also hosted the 2020 UEFA Super Cup and 2023 Europa League decider.

The 2025 Champions League final takes place in Germany at Fußball Arena München, home of Bayern.