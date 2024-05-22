Budapest awarded 2026 Champions League final
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
The Puskás Aréna in Budapest will stage the 2026 UEFA Champions League final.
The Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, has been appointed to host the 2026 UEFA Champions League final.
The UEFA Executive Committee confirmed the appointment at its meeting in Dublin, Ireland, ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final.
Upcoming Champions League finals
2024: Wembley Stadium, London
2025: Fußball Arena München, Munich
2026: Puskás Aréna, Budapest
This will be the first time Hungary has staged a European Cup final. The Puskás Aréna, which was built ahead of UEFA EURO 2020 and staged four tournament matches, has also hosted the 2020 UEFA Super Cup and 2023 Europa League decider.
The 2025 Champions League final takes place in Germany at Fußball Arena München, home of Bayern.
Other final hosts appointed
2026 UEFA Women's Champions League: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo
2026 UEFA Europa League: Beşiktaş Park, Istanbul
2027 UEFA Europa League: Stadion Frankfurt, Frankfurt
2026 UEFA Conference League: RB Arena, Leipzig
2027 UEFA Conference League: Beşiktaş Park, Istanbul