UEFA Champions League final: How to pronounce the players' names correctly

Monday, May 27, 2024

UEFA.com gives a phonetic guide to the trickiest Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid players.

The world's football fans always want to say the players' names correctly and what better place to start than the biggest game in the club calendar – the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

We have selected some of the trickiest names that might not quite sound the way they look in English.

Watch highlights

Dortmund

Julian Brandt – You-li-an Brant
Emre Can – Emre Tshan
Niclas Füllkrug – Ni-clas Fuel-krug
Mats Hummels – Mats Who-mells
Felix Nmecha – Fee-licks Meh-tcha
Salih Özcan – Sar-lee Erz-chan
Julian Ryerson – You-li-an Rue-er-son
Marcel Sabitzer – Mar-cell Sa-bi-tser
Jadon Sancho – Jay-dun San-cho
Nico Schlotterbeck – Ni-co Sh-lotter-back

Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal – Dan-ee Car-vah-hal
Dani Ceballos – Dan-ee Thebb-ay-oss
Thibaut Courtois – Tee-boh Kour-twa
Joselu – Haw-sehh-loo
Ferland Mendy – Fer-land Maundy
Éder Militão – Ey-der Milly-taow
Luka Modrić – Loo-ka Mod-rich
Aurélien Tchouameni – Or-ray-lee-en Choo-a-may-knee
Lucas Vázquez – Lou-cass Vath-kezz

