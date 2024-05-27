UEFA Champions League final: How to pronounce the players' names correctly

The world's football fans always want to say the players' names correctly and what better place to start than the biggest game in the club calendar – the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

We have selected some of the trickiest names that might not quite sound the way they look in English.

Dortmund

Julian Brandt – You-li-an Brant

Emre Can – Emre Tshan

Niclas Füllkrug – Ni-clas Fuel-krug

Mats Hummels – Mats Who-mells

Felix Nmecha – Fee-licks Meh-tcha

Salih Özcan – Sar-lee Erz-chan

Julian Ryerson – You-li-an Rue-er-son

Marcel Sabitzer – Mar-cell Sa-bi-tser

Jadon Sancho – Jay-dun San-cho

Nico Schlotterbeck – Ni-co Sh-lotter-back

Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal – Dan-ee Car-vah-hal

Dani Ceballos – Dan-ee Thebb-ay-oss

Thibaut Courtois – Tee-boh Kour-twa

Joselu – Haw-sehh-loo

Ferland Mendy – Fer-land Maundy

Éder Militão – Ey-der Milly-taow

Luka Modrić – Loo-ka Mod-rich

Aurélien Tchouameni – Or-ray-lee-en Choo-a-may-knee

Lucas Vázquez – Lou-cass Vath-kezz

UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football