Which nations have produced the most Champions League winners?

Some 633 players from 54 nations have featured in European Cup or UEFA Champions League final wins (many more than once)*, and two more countries were added to the list when Paris overwhelmed Inter 5-0 in the 2025 showpiece.

Achraf Hakimi became the first player from Morocco to appear in a final victory, having not played for Real Madrid in the 2018 knockout stage, and also the first from his nation to score in a European Cup final, while Willian Pacho is the first Ecuadorean to feature in a victorious team. Kang-in Lee missed out on becoming the first from South Korea to play in a final win as he was an unused substitute in Munich.

Surprisingly, a Turkish player is yet to stand on the podium having played his part in the competition's decider, and that continued in 2025, when Hakan Çalhanoğlu's Inter were beaten by Paris. His team-mates Kristjan Asllani (Albania), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Armenia) and Mehdi Taremi (Iran) also missed out on becoming the first from their respective nations to appear in a final win.

Trivia

• Türkiye (tenth in the current UEFA rankings) is the highest-ranked country never to have had a Champions League or European Cup winner. Their four finalists to date all ended up with runners-up medals: Yıldıray Baştürk (Leverkusen, 2002), Hamit Altıntop (Bayern, 2010), Nuri Şahin (Dortmund, 2013) and Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter 2023, 2025).

• Greece have had the most finalists without producing a winner – 12. That total includes Panathinaikos' 11 men from their 1971 final defeat, plus Akis Zikos, a runner up with Monaco in 2004.

• The lowest-ranked European nation to boast a Champions League or European Cup finalist and champion is San Marino; Massimo Bonini – a 1985 winner with Juventus – represented the country ranked 55th out of 55 in UEFA's national coefficient rankings.

How many players by nation have won the European Cup/Champions League final?

80: Spain

74: Italy

70: England

64: Germany

52: Netherlands

46: Portugal

41: Brazil

39: France

26: Scotland

14: Romania

13: Yugoslavia﻿

12: Argentina﻿

8: Croatia

8: Republic of Ireland

8: Denmark

7: Sweden

4: Belgium

4: Czechia

4: Norway

4: Poland

4: Wales

3: Ghana

3: Ivory Coast

3: Nigeria

3: Uruguay

2: Australia

2: Austria

2: Cameroon

2: Finland

2: Georgia

2: Mali

2: Northern Ireland

2: Senegal

2: Serbia

2: Switzerland

Algerian pioneer Rabah Madjer ©Bob Thomas/Getty Images

1: Algeria (Rabah Madjer, Porto 1987)

1: Bosnia and Herzegovina (Hasan Salihamidžić, Bayern 2001)

1: Bulgaria (Hristo Stoichkov, Barcelona 1992)

1: Canada (Alphonso Davies, Bayern 2020)

1: Costa Rica (Keylor Navas, Real Madrid 2016, 2017 & 2018)

1: Ecuador (Willian Pacho, Paris Saint-Germain 2025)

1: Egypt (Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2019)

1: Hungary (Ferenc Puskás, Real Madrid 1959, 1960 & 1966)

1: Mexico (Rafael Márquez, Barcelona 2006)

1: Morocco (Achraf Hakimi, Paris Saint-Germain 2025)

1: North Macedonia (Goran Pandev, Inter 2010)

1: Peru (Víctor Benítez, AC Milan 1963)

1: South Africa (Benni McCarthy, Porto 2004)

1: Russia (Dmitri Alenichev, Porto 2004)

1: San Marino (Massimo Bonini, Juventus 1985)

1: Trinidad & Tobago (Dwight Yorke, Manchester United 1999)

1: Ukraine (Andriy Shevchenko, AC Milan 2003)

1: United States (Christian Pulišić, Chelsea 2021)

1: Zimbabwe (Bruce Grobbelaar, Liverpool 1984)

Last updated 31/05/2025

* Only players who feature in the final itself are included in the statistics.