Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on his UEFA Champions League legacy and facing Dortmund in the final – interview

There are not many figures more closely associated with UEFA Champions League glory than Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian has won the competition four times, more than any other coach, and has the chance to add a seventh winners' medal to his collection, including the two from his playing days, when his Real Madrid side face Dortmund at Wembley on 1 June.

Speaking to UEFA.com, the 64-year-old looks back over what he has achieved so far and explains what he expects from Madrid's fourth Bundesliga opponents of the season in London.

On Madrid's season so far

The main attribute the team has demonstrated this year is a cohesive attitude, as well as focus and teamwork. In spite of some difficulties early on, it's been an excellent season and the tightness and professionalism of the group got us through all the challenges.

There is a balance between the older players leading by example and the younger ones with their extremely high quality. This has allowed our club to move through this transitional phase, which we're still in.

On his experienced stars

Nacho really grew up here. He came through the youth team, so he lived through that era. He was not always a first-choice player, but every year he was able to carve out his identity a little bit more until he became the captain. He is a great example of focus and professionalism

Toni Kroos remains a powerful force, just like Luka Modrić. They are still crucial players in the team, even though, since the young players came in, we perhaps rely on them a little bit less now. Now it's about their quality rather than quantity, and they've both had an excellent season.

On Dortmund challenge

Firstly, they deserve to be in the final because they have put in some great performances in the previous rounds, defeating very strong teams like Atlético de Madrid and Paris. They are a very solid and close-knit team with great players. Their defensive display against Paris surprised me.

We're really happy to play in yet another final. The nerves will come, but we aim to let them come as late as possible. We have to seize this moment, this huge match, the most beautiful match of the year, and also the most beautiful to experience.

On Champions League reflections

I've felt the greatest emotions in this competition – my greatest positive emotions as well as my greatest negative emotions. I can't forget the [1984] final we lost against Liverpool when I was at Roma, nor the other final we lost against Liverpool in 2005 [as coach of Milan]. But there are also many positive memories. Passion certainly prevails, and that's what keeps me going.

On his evolution as a coach

It is very important to keep learning because life changes and football changes, and it's crucial to keep up-to-date. Relationships with colleagues and exchanging ideas with them is also very important. If I proposed what I used to do 20 years ago as a coach, everyone would take me for a fool because things change, the methods and training change, so you have to keep up with the times.