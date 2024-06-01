Watch Lenny Kravitz rock Wembley Stadium

Legendary rockstar Lenny Kravitz delivered a stunning performance at London's iconic Wembley Stadium during the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi®.

Kravitz brought his transcending style, dynamic stage presence and iconic hits to millions just before the world's most watched annual sporting event, which is broadcast in over 200 countries and territories.

The four-time GRAMMY® Award winner, who in a career spanning three decades has released 11 studio albums that have sold over 40 million copies worldwide, was recently given the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards and was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year.