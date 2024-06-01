Official Champions League final PlayStation® Player of the Match: Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has been named the PlayStation® Player of the Match for the 2024 UEFA Champions League final after his side beat Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley.

The 32-year-old right-back scored a crucial goal to open the scoring in the 74th minute with a flicked header from a Toni Kroos corner, and he was also colossal in defence to help his side keep a clean sheet.

Dani Carvajal put in a superb performance to guide his side to victory Getty Images

UEFA's Technical Observer panel said: "A very dynamic, disciplined and committed performance by the full-back, who put in a very solid defensive display and on the ball. He constantly showed discipline to give his team width. Came up with the key moment of the game, scoring from the corner, where he showed determination and anticipation."

Speaking after full-time, Carvajal said: "I can't properly explain what this feels like. I'll settle for immense happiness. We sure know how to suffer but, believe me, I'd love to win these matches more easily. I'd been coming up for corners most of the season. Determination is key to my approach – I'd headed one over and I just knew I had to score the second one."

Player of the Match in previous finals

2023: Rodri (Manchester City)

2022: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

2021: N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

2020: Kingsley Coman (Bayern)

2019: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

2018: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

2017: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

2016: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

2015: Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

2014: Ángel Di María (Real Madrid)

2013: Arjen Robben (Bayern München)

2012: Didier Drogba (Chelsea)

2011: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2010: Diego Milito (Inter)

2009: Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

2008: Edwin van der Sar (Manchester United)

2007: Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan)

2006: Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona)

2005: Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)

2004: Deco (Porto)

2003: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

2002: Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid)

2001: Oliver Kahn (Bayern München)