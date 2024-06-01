Mats Hummels tops 2023/24 FedEx Performance Zone rankings

Mats Hummels has ended the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League campaign at the top of the FedEx Performance Zone rankings after registering 1170 minutes in Dortmund's journey to the final.

The centre-back played 90 minutes in each of Dortmund's matches and helped his side keep six clean sheets en route to the Wembley Stadium showpiece. He was named Player of the Match three times, for a fine defensive display against Milan in the group stage, and then again in both legs of their semi-final defeat of Paris.

Hummels' "quality, experience and leadership" shone in the first-leg home victory, before his powerful header in the return secured Dortmund's first Champions League final appearance for 11 years.

How did Mats Hummels perform in the 2023/24 Champions League?

Minutes played: 1170

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

Tackles: 57

Balls recovered: 120

Clearances: 50/66 completed

Passing accuracy: 88.24%