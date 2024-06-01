UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Season 2023/24

Saturday, June 1, 2024

Seven clubs are represented in the Fantasy Football Team of the Season, including two from victors Real Madrid.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this season in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.

Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Season. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) – 60 points

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi (Paris) – 56 points

Mats Hummels (Dortmund) – 93 points

Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund) – 60 points

Midfielders

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 58 points

Phil Foden (Man City) – 62 points

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – 72 points

Galeno (FC Porto) – 65 points

Forwards

Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 61 points

Harry Kane (Bayern) – 74 points

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 65 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on season points: i) fewer minutes played in the season; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

