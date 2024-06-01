Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Season 2023/24
Saturday, June 1, 2024
Article summary
Seven clubs are represented in the Fantasy Football Team of the Season, including two from victors Real Madrid.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this season in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.
Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Season. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.
Goalkeeper
Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) – 60 points
Defenders
Achraf Hakimi (Paris) – 56 points
Mats Hummels (Dortmund) – 93 points
Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund) – 60 points
Midfielders
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 58 points
Phil Foden (Man City) – 62 points
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – 72 points
Galeno (FC Porto) – 65 points
Forwards
Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 61 points
Harry Kane (Bayern) – 74 points
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 65 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on season points: i) fewer minutes played in the season; ii) total points; iii) lower value.