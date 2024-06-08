UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Tetê tops fan vote for best goal of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League

Saturday, June 8, 2024

Tetê's strike for Galatasaray against Copenhagen has won the fan vote for goal of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season.

Tetê celebrates his goal for Galatasaray against Copenhagen on Matchday 1
Tetê celebrates his goal for Galatasaray against Copenhagen on Matchday 1 Getty Images

Tetê's strike for Galatasaray against Copenhagen on Matchday 1 has been voted goal of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League in a fan poll.

The top ten goals of the 2023/24 competition were selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, and then put to a vote.

Federico Valverde topped the expert list but was pushed into 2nd place among supporters, with Tetê coming out on top.

Fans' favourite goals of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League

1 Tetê (Galatasaray 2-2 Copenhagen) – Matchday 1, 20/09/2023 (9th in official list)

2 Federico Valverde (Real Madrid 3-3 Man City) – Quarter-final first leg, 09/04/2024 (1st in official list)

3 Phil Foden (Real Madrid 3-3 Man City) – Quarter-final first leg, 09/04/2024 (4th in official list)

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday, June 8, 2024