Champions League top scorers: Four-goal Harry Kane leads the way
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Harry Kane is the early leader in the top scorer race after his four goals for Bayern München on Matchday 1.
Harry Kane, who finished UEFA Champions League joint top scorer last season, is the early 2024/25 pacesetter, too, following his four goals for Bayern München against GNK Dinamo on Matchday 1.
2024/25 Champions League top scorers
4 Harry Kane (Bayern München)
3 Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)
3 Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)
3 Abdallah Sima (Brest)
There are six players who have scored two goal after the end of Matchday 2.
Kane became only the 20th player to score four in a single Champions League game, surpassing Wayne Rooney as England's all-time leading scorer in the competition in the process, as Bayern München opened up in style with a 9-2 win at home to the Croatian champions.
Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi is one of three players who lie just behind Kane on three goals after the Germany forward scored a superb hat-trick in a 7-1 victory against Celtic on Matchday 2. Adeyemi's BVB team-mate Serhou Guirassy and Brest's Abdallah Sima also have three goals to their names.
Most assists in the 2024/25 Champions League
3 Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen)
3 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München)
2 Ludovic Ajorque (Brest)
2 Arne Engels (Celtic)
2 Jamal Musiala (Bayern München)
2 Mehdi Taremi (Inter)
Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Champions League
Harry Kane – Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo, 17/09/24
Karim Adeyemi – Borussia Dortmund 7-1 Celtic, 01/10/24
Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) 8
2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12
2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15
2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10
2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15
2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12
2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15
2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12
2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16
2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10
2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17
2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12
2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14
2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12
2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8
2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9
2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8
2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10
2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9
2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8
2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9
2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12
2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10
2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7
1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10
1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8
1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10
1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5
1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9
1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7
1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5
1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5