Priceless Moments of the week: Kane, Debast and Yıldız feature

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Four-goal haul sends Kane past Rooney

Harry Kane's hat-trick of penalties, along with a close-range strike, took him ahead of Wayne Rooney as the leading English goalscorer in Champions League history. "Whenever you're in a conversation with Wayne Rooney, it means you're doing something well," said the Bayern striker, fresh from helping his side cruise to a 9-2 victory against GNK Dinamo in Munich.

Kane now has 33 Champions League goals under his belt, having become the 18th player to hit four or more in a single match; Sébastien Haller last achieved the feat in Ajax's 5-1 win against Sporting CP in September 2021. "I keep all the balls after hat-tricks," added the England captain. "The lads might be sick of signing them, but keep them coming."

Highlights: Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo

Debast screamer for Sporting

A delayed roar of astonishment swept through the Estádio José Alvalade as Zeno Debast's long-range thunderbolt for Sporting CP soared into the top corner, leaving LOSC Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier rooted to the spot.

"I didn't even have a celebration, I just ran around the pitch," said the defender, who had struck the ball so cleanly that he joined the home fans in awe of his momentous goal. The perfect way to mark his Champions League debut, Debast's 65th-minute effort not only secured Sporting three points in their opener but may have emerged as an early Goal of the Season contender.

Debast's Sporting stunner

Kenan Yıldız stunner breaks Del Piero record

"You dream of nights like these," said Kenan Yıldız. The Türkiye teenager had just marked his Champions League debut in style, scoring a stunning goal against PSV Eindhoven to break Alessandro Del Piero's record as the youngest Juventus player to register in the competition.

At 19 years 136 days old, the forward channelled the Juventus legend with a beautifully curled effort that, coincidentally, bore a striking resemblance to Del Piero's goal against Borussia Dortmund in November 1995 – also on his Champions League debut.

"I'm a little nervous now," Kenan Yıldız admitted in a post-match interview with his childhood idol, but Del Piero had only praise for the young player, commending him for "taking on the responsibility of the Juventus No10 shirt".

Kenan Yıldız on 'Del Piero goal'

Brest's dream European debut

"What a night!" exclaimed Abdallah Sima, the scorer of Brest's winning goal as they defeated Sturm Graz 2-1 in the opening match of their maiden UEFA club competition campaign.

Just 20 years ago, Brest were competing in the semi-professional French third tier. However, their unlikely third-place finish in Ligue 1 last season earned them a historic spot in the Champions League, becoming the 12th club from France to qualify for the competition.

After firing into the bottom corner from distance to open the scoring, a "really proud" Hugo Magnetti reflected: "I don’t score many goals, so I try to choose important ones. That was an important one because it will go down in the history of the club."