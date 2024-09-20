Rising stars, resurgent teams: League phase generation make their mark

The first matchday of the inaugural league phase delivered on every level; Harry Kane scored four for Bayern and David Raya produced a double save for the ages for Arsenal, while a new generation rose to the challenge of the UEFA Champions League's new era.

Lamine Yamal (17)

At 17 years 68 days, the Barcelona man was just 28 days younger than record-holder and club-mate Ansu Fati when he scored his first Champions League goal at Monaco...

George Ilenikhena (18)

... but he was upstaged by another teenager, Monaco's 18-year-old George Ilenikhena hitting the winner against the ten-man Catalan side.

Highlights: Monaco 2-1 Barcelona

Endrick (18)

The former Palmeiras striker got Real Madrid's third in a 3-1 win against Stuttgart; at 18 years 58 days he was the club's youngest Champions League scorer, and the youngest Brazilian to register in the world's top club competition.

Kenan Yıldız (19)

Aged 19 years 136 days, Kenan Yıldız became Juventus's youngest-ever scorer, hitting a beauty at PSV as he broke club great Alessandro Del Piero's record.

Jamie Gittens (20)

The Englishman became the second-youngest player to score at least two Champions League goals as a substitute – just 34 days shy of record holder David Trezeguet – finishing twice in the second half of Dortmund's 3-0 win against Club Brugge.

Zeno Debast (20)

The Belgian scored an early Goal of the Season contender as Sporting CP beat LOSC Lille. "I didn't even have a celebration, I just ran around the pitch," said the defender.

Debast's Sporting stunner

Florian Wirtz (21)

The midfielder became the first German player to score twice on his Champions League debut as Leverkusen struck four times before the break at Feyenoord.

The expanded format delivered high-quality games every day, with contenders new and old seizing the opportunity to shine.

Brest defeated Sturm Graz 2-1 in the opening match of their maiden UEFA club competition campaign; 20 years ago, they were playing in the semi-professional French third tier.

Aston Villa won their first European Cup game in 41 years, 3-0 at Young Boys, while Sparta Praha returned to the Champions League after a 19-year absence with a 3-0 victory against Salzburg.

Celtic beat Slovan Bratislava 5-1 in Glasgow to record their biggest-ever Champions League win. "A fantastic night," said captain Callum McGregor.

Look out for more new stars and more landmark achievements on Matchday 2.