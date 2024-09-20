Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 1

The Team of the Week is chosen by the UEFA technical observer panel, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA analysis unit in Nyon.

Matchday 1 Team of the Week

Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid

The only goalkeeper to earn a Player of the Match award, he made several vital saves in the first half against Stuttgart – though a "great" second-half stop from Jamie Leweling drew particular praise from the UEFA technical observer.

Kenny Lala, Brest

The right-back was a key figure in the Brest defence, winning all of his duels as the newcomers earned their historic first European win against Sturm Graz.

Filip Panák, Sparta Praha

Commanded his defence superbly and also helped with their build-up, switching the play with his passes and providing the ball for Victor Olatunji's goal in the 3-0 victory over Salzburg.

Mykola Matviyenko, Shakhtar

Defensive organiser who won plenty of tackles and duels, came up with two superb blocks and even provided a key pass that led to a penalty in a goalless draw at Bologna.

Nuno Mendes, Paris Saint-Germain

Confident on the ball as well as solid defensively, he produced the surge down the left and cross-shot that led to Paris's late winning goal.

Jamie Gittens, Borussia Dortmund

Made a big impact off the bench at Club Brugge, scoring twice and bringing a new dimension to Dortmund's attack with his 1v1 ability.

Ryan Gravenberch, Liverpool

Excelled in a No6 role, producing ball recoveries and interceptions and, additionally, getting into good positions to receive the ball and advance the play.

Youri Tielemans, Aston Villa

Scored Villa's first goal in the competition for over 41 years and also produced an assist as he shone in central midfield, balancing attacks with winning the ball and distributing it impressively.

Florian Wirtz, Leverkusen

Named Player of the Week, he struck twice in the win at Feyenoord and – in the words of the UEFA technical observer – was "a constant threat on the ball and working extremely hard without it".

Antoine Griezmann, Atlético de Madrid

The reference point for Atleti, he scored a fine equaliser then crossed for their late winner against Leipzig, as well as contributing defensively with his pressing and ball-winning in the opposition half.

Harry Kane, Bayern München

Had a history-making night against Dinamo, his four goals taking him past Wayne Rooney as the highest English scorer in the competition's history with 33 goals. His hat-trick of spot kicks, meanwhile, was a first for the European Cup/Champions League.