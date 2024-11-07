Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 4

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Panel, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA analysis unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Mike Maignan, AC Milan

This week's only goalkeeping Player of the Match, Maignan made nine saves at the Santiago Bernabéu and was equally influential with his composed distribution, impressing the UEFA match observer with his varied range of passes.

Nahuel Molina, Atlético de Madrid

His "defensive intensity and concentration" drew praise from the match observer when summing up a display which included eight ball recoveries and three regains when counter-pressing – as well as the equalising goal he finished past Gianluigi Donnarumma during Atleti's 2-1 victory in Paris.

Isak Hien, Atalanta

The Swedish centre-back caught the eye with his excellent defensive positioning as well as 16 ball recoveries – five in the opposition half – as he helped Atalanta earn a clean sheet in their 2-0 victory at Stuttgart.

Thilo Kehrer, Monaco

As well as his late winning goal in Bologna, the German international was defensively solid and composed in possession, his contribution including 14 recoveries and three successful aerial duels.

Alphonso Davies, Bayern

The Bayern wing-back made a telling contribution going forward in the 1-0 home win against Benfica, reflected by his three key passes and 19 deep progressions on an evening when he once more displayed his ball-carrying prowess.

Pierre Lees-Melou, Brest

Helped continue Brest's dream start in the competition with a strong defensive-midfield display. His 22 defensive actions included 16 ball recoveries – seven in the opposition half – and as well as protecting his back line, he got forward to deliver one key pass.

Malik Tillman, PSV

"He was involved in all the goals," said the match observer of a brilliant performance from Tillman as he scored once and supplied the assist for two other strikes in PSV's 4-0 success against Girona. He delivered defensively too, recording eight counter-pressure regains.

Nicolas Kühn, Celtic

His double was the key to Celtic's home comeback win against Leipzig, the match observer declaring: "It was a very effective performance with a real end product – his two goals brought his team into a winning position, and he also created lots of opportunities for his team-mates."

Karim Konaté, Salzburg

The difference-maker in Salzburg's first win of the league phase, Konaté caught the eye for his ability to make space both for himself and others. He pressed tirelessly and produced vital end product, notching two goals that helped yield a 3-1 success at Feyenoord.

Viktor Gyökeres, Sporting

The Player of the Week produced a terrific centre-forward's display as Sporting fought back to stun Man City 4-1 thanks to his three goals, two of them spot kicks. "Gyökeres was a constant threat with his runs and his work rate when looking to win the ball back," said the match observer of the Swede, whose outstanding contribution also included 24 defensive actions.

Luis Díaz, Liverpool

The hat-trick hero of Liverpool's thumping win against Leverkusen, the Colombian sparked a highly impressive individual and team display with a lovely chip for the opening goal. As well as hitting his first treble for the Reds, he put in the hard work too, with 24 ball pressures.