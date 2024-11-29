Priceless Moments of the Week: Lewandowski, Gakpo and Di María star

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Lewandowski joins the 100 club

"Sometimes I didn't believe I would reach this impressive figure," said Robert Lewandowski after getting to 100 Champions League goals in Barcelona's 3-0 win over Brest.

The Poland international hit the milestone in the tenth minute, winning a penalty before coolly sending goalkeeper Marco Bizot the wrong way. But he wasn't done – deep into stoppage time, he found the bottom corner to take his tally to 101.

Lewandowski, now 36, scored his first Champions League goal in Borussia Dortmund's black and yellow against Olympiacos on 29 October 2011. Since then, he has netted for Bayern München and Barcelona, requiring just 125 games and 10,541 minutes to attain the century mark.

He joins an exclusive club of only three centurions, alongside Lionel Messi (129 goals) and Cristiano Ronaldo (140), a group he calls "good company".

Robert Lewandowski: 100 goals in 100 seconds

Late drama defines league phase action

PSV struck three late goals to defeat Shakhtar, while Zeki Amdouni’s 88th-minute header capped Benfica's thrilling comeback on Wednesday. A day earlier, Feyenoord staged an incredible fightback from 3-0 down to steal a point away to Manchester City.

"These are three crucial points for us," said Ángel Di María, whose two sublime assists powered Benfica's 3-2 victory over previously unbeaten Monaco at Stade Louis II.

"I always believed we could do it," said Ryan Flamingo of PSV's dramatic 3-2 win over Shakhtar in Eindhoven. "When we scored the winner, everyone was jumping on each other, our bench erupting, as well as our fans. For that to happen in a Champions League match is as good as it gets," added the defender.

"It's all about mentality and character," explained Feyenoord coach Brian Priske of his side's astonishing late rally in Manchester. Scoring three times in the final 15 minutes, they secured a remarkable result against the "best team in the world".

All three teams remain on track for the knockout phase play-offs.

Highlights: Man City 3-3 Feyenoord

Perfect Liverpool first to progress

"This was a massive game for us," said Caoimhin Kelleher, whose sprawling penalty save helped Liverpool beat Real Madrid for the first time since 2009 and become the first team to qualify for the round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs.

After Alexis Mac Allister's well-crafted 52nd-minute opener gave Liverpool the lead, Kelleher guessed correctly to deny Kylian Mbappé from the penalty spot nine minutes later, preserving the slender advantage. Mohamed Salah missed a chance to extend it, slicing a penalty wide in the 70th minute. However, substitute Cody Gakpo sealed the result with a towering header to book Liverpool’s place in the knockout phase.

With the hosts having lost their previous eight meetings with Real Madrid, including two Champions League finals, the Spanish side had been "a pain for Liverpool for many years" according to coach Arne Slot. Yet this victory extended the Reds' flawless campaign, with five wins from five matches – and just one goal conceded.

Highlights: Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid

Big win gets Crvena Zvezda in motion

Crvena Zvezda overcame Stuttgart 5-1 to register their biggest-ever Champions League victory, ending a 14-game winless streak in the competition. On a "magnificent night" in Belgrade, Vladan Milojević's men earned their first points of this league phase campaign in emphatic style.

Despite falling behind just five minutes in, Silas – on loan from Stuttgart – quickly levelled matters with a brilliant solo effort. Rade Krunić then put Crvena Zvezda ahead with a powerful close-range strike before half-time. The Serbian club's dominance continued, Mirko Ivanić heading in from a corner and fellow substitute Nemanja Radonjić scoring twice to complete the record-breaking result.

"It was phenomenal," said Radonjić. "I am very happy about scoring two goals, but the win means more."