Champions League knockout phase play-offs: Starting and possible second-leg line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by listing and predicting the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs second legs.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who the injury doubts are ahead of the matches.

Tuesday 18 February

Milan

Starting XI: Maignan; Walker, Thiaw, Pavlović, Hernández; Musah, Reijnders; Pulišić, João Félix, Rafael Leão; Giménez

Feyenoord

Starting XI: Wellenreuther; Read, Beelen, Hancko, Smal; Milambo, Moder, Bueno; Hadj Moussa, Redmond, Paixão

Atalanta

Possible XI: Carnesecchi; Posch, Djimsiti, Kolašinac; Bellanova, De Roon, Éderson, Zappacosta; De Ketelaere, Pašalić; Retegui﻿

Out: Hien (adductors), Kossounou (groin), Maldini (groin), Scalvini (shoulder), Scamacca (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Éderson, Hien, Posch

Club Brugge

Possible XI: Mignolet; Seys, Ordóñez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onyedika, Jashari; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutglà

Out: Meijer (bruising)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Seys, Skóraś, Vetlesen

Benfica

Possible XI: Trubin; Araújo, António Silva, Otamendi, Carreras; Barreiro, Kökçü, Amdouni; Aktürkoğlu, Pavlidis, Schjelderup

Out: Florentino (suspended), Bah (knee), Manu (knee), Di María (muscular), Renato Sanches (muscular), Aursnes (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Aursnes, Bah, Carreras, Kökçü, Otamendi

Monaco

Possible XI: Majecki; Diatta, Salisu, Kehrer, Henrique; Akliouche, Camara, Minamino, Ben Seghir; Embolo, Biereth

Out: Al Musrati (suspended), Vanderson (suspended), Zakaria (suspended), Golovin (adductor), Balogun (shoulder), Magassa (facial)

Doubtful: Singo (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Camara, Kehrer

Bayern

Possible XI: Neuer; Stanisić, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Sané; Kane

Out: Peretz (kidney)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Gnabry, Sané

Celtic

Possible XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; McGregor; Engels, Hatate; Kühn, Maeda, Jota

Out: Bernardo (ankle), Forrest (foot)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Johnston

Wednesday 19 February

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP (18:45 CET)

Dortmund

Possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Can, Schlotterbeck, Svensson; Sabitzer, Gross; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy

Out: Mane (muscular), Nmecha (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Beier, Couto, Ryerson

Sporting CP

Possible XI: Rui Silva; Fresneda, Diomande, Gonçalo Inácio, Matheus Reis; Hjulmand, João Simões; Geovany Quenda, Araújo, Biel; Harder

Out: Catamo (ankle), Daniel Bragança (knee), Francisco Trincão (unspecified), Gyökeres (unspecified), Morita (calf), Nuno Santos (knee), St. Juste (leg)

Doubtful: Pedro Gonçalves (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Araújo, Debast, Quenda

PSV

Possible XI: Benítez; Ledezma, Flamingo, Obispo, Mauro Júnior; Veerman, Til, Schouten; Perišić, De Jong, Lang

Out: Boscagli (muscle), Dest (knee), Karsdorp (fitness), Pepi (knee), Tillman (ankle)﻿

Doubtful: Obispo (fitness), Til (ankle)

Misses next match if booked: De Jong, Mauro Júnior, Karsdorp, Veerman

Juventus

Possible XI: Di Gregorio; Weah, Gatti, Veiga, Kelly; Locatelli, Koopmeiners; Francisco Conceição, McKennie, González; Kolo Muani

Out: Bremer (knee), Cabal (knee), Kalulu (thigh), Milik (calf)

Doubtful: Douglas Luiz (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Francisco Conceição, Koopmeiners

Real Madrid

Possible XI: Courtois; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Asencio, Mendy; Ceballos, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior

Out: Carvajal (knee), Éder Militão (knee)

Doubtful: Rüdiger (hamstring), Vázquez (hamstring), Alaba (adductor)

Misses next match if booked: Bellingham, Camavinga, Endrick, Éder Militão, Modrić, Rüdiger, Tchouaméni

Manchester City

Possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol; Nico González, Bernardo Silva; Foden; Savinho, Haaland, Marmoush

Out: Akanji (adductor), Bobb (leg), Rodri (cruciate ligament)

Doubtful: Haaland (knee), Aké (muscular), Grealish (adductor)

Misses next match if booked: Rúben Dias

Paris

Possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Doué, Vitinha, João Neves; Lee, Dembélé, Barcola

Out: Zaïre-Emery (ankle)

Doubtful: Mbaye (ankle)

Misses next match if booked: Fabián Ruiz

Brest

Possible XI: Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Pereira Lage; Camara, Lees-Melou, Magnetti; Faivre; Ajorque, Sima

Out: Salah (metatarsal)

Doubtful: Haïdara (unspecified), Del Castillo (knee), Martin (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Camara, Chardonnet

