Champions League knockout phase play-offs: Starting and possible second-leg line-ups and team news
Monday, February 17, 2025
Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com lists and predicts the second-leg line-ups.
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by listing and predicting the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs second legs.
We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who the injury doubts are ahead of the matches.
Tuesday 18 February
Milan vs Feyenoord (18:45 CET)
Starting XI: Maignan; Walker, Thiaw, Pavlović, Hernández; Musah, Reijnders; Pulišić, João Félix, Rafael Leão; Giménez
Starting XI: Wellenreuther; Read, Beelen, Hancko, Smal; Milambo, Moder, Bueno; Hadj Moussa, Redmond, Paixão
Atalanta vs Club Brugge
Possible XI: Carnesecchi; Posch, Djimsiti, Kolašinac; Bellanova, De Roon, Éderson, Zappacosta; De Ketelaere, Pašalić; Retegui
Out: Hien (adductors), Kossounou (groin), Maldini (groin), Scalvini (shoulder), Scamacca (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Éderson, Hien, Posch
Possible XI: Mignolet; Seys, Ordóñez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onyedika, Jashari; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutglà
Out: Meijer (bruising)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Seys, Skóraś, Vetlesen
Benfica vs Monaco
Possible XI: Trubin; Araújo, António Silva, Otamendi, Carreras; Barreiro, Kökçü, Amdouni; Aktürkoğlu, Pavlidis, Schjelderup
Out: Florentino (suspended), Bah (knee), Manu (knee), Di María (muscular), Renato Sanches (muscular), Aursnes (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Aursnes, Bah, Carreras, Kökçü, Otamendi
Possible XI: Majecki; Diatta, Salisu, Kehrer, Henrique; Akliouche, Camara, Minamino, Ben Seghir; Embolo, Biereth
Out: Al Musrati (suspended), Vanderson (suspended), Zakaria (suspended), Golovin (adductor), Balogun (shoulder), Magassa (facial)
Doubtful: Singo (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Camara, Kehrer
Bayern München vs Celtic
Possible XI: Neuer; Stanisić, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Sané; Kane
Out: Peretz (kidney)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Gnabry, Sané
Possible XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; McGregor; Engels, Hatate; Kühn, Maeda, Jota
Out: Bernardo (ankle), Forrest (foot)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Johnston
Wednesday 19 February
Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP (18:45 CET)
Possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Can, Schlotterbeck, Svensson; Sabitzer, Gross; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy
Out: Mane (muscular), Nmecha (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Beier, Couto, Ryerson
Possible XI: Rui Silva; Fresneda, Diomande, Gonçalo Inácio, Matheus Reis; Hjulmand, João Simões; Geovany Quenda, Araújo, Biel; Harder
Out: Catamo (ankle), Daniel Bragança (knee), Francisco Trincão (unspecified), Gyökeres (unspecified), Morita (calf), Nuno Santos (knee), St. Juste (leg)
Doubtful: Pedro Gonçalves (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Araújo, Debast, Quenda
PSV vs Juventus
Possible XI: Benítez; Ledezma, Flamingo, Obispo, Mauro Júnior; Veerman, Til, Schouten; Perišić, De Jong, Lang
Out: Boscagli (muscle), Dest (knee), Karsdorp (fitness), Pepi (knee), Tillman (ankle)
Doubtful: Obispo (fitness), Til (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: De Jong, Mauro Júnior, Karsdorp, Veerman
Possible XI: Di Gregorio; Weah, Gatti, Veiga, Kelly; Locatelli, Koopmeiners; Francisco Conceição, McKennie, González; Kolo Muani
Out: Bremer (knee), Cabal (knee), Kalulu (thigh), Milik (calf)
Doubtful: Douglas Luiz (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Francisco Conceição, Koopmeiners
Real Madrid vs Manchester City
Possible XI: Courtois; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Asencio, Mendy; Ceballos, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Carvajal (knee), Éder Militão (knee)
Doubtful: Rüdiger (hamstring), Vázquez (hamstring), Alaba (adductor)
Misses next match if booked: Bellingham, Camavinga, Endrick, Éder Militão, Modrić, Rüdiger, Tchouaméni
Possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol; Nico González, Bernardo Silva; Foden; Savinho, Haaland, Marmoush
Out: Akanji (adductor), Bobb (leg), Rodri (cruciate ligament)
Doubtful: Haaland (knee), Aké (muscular), Grealish (adductor)
Misses next match if booked: Rúben Dias
Paris vs Brest
Possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Doué, Vitinha, João Neves; Lee, Dembélé, Barcola
Out: Zaïre-Emery (ankle)
Doubtful: Mbaye (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: Fabián Ruiz
Possible XI: Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Pereira Lage; Camara, Lees-Melou, Magnetti; Faivre; Ajorque, Sima
Out: Salah (metatarsal)
Doubtful: Haïdara (unspecified), Del Castillo (knee), Martin (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Camara, Chardonnet