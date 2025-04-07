Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa Champions League quarter-final first leg preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Paris host Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 9 April at 21:00 CET.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 9 April (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Parc des Princes, Paris

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg﻿

Who: The 2020 finalists against the 1982 champions

What do you need to know?

This is Paris' ninth appearance in the Champions League quarter-finals and they have won their last three ties at this stage of the competition. Although they have been eliminated in their previous two quarter-final ties against English teams in this competition (against Chelsea in 2013/14 and Manchester City in 2015/16) they will feel they laid their Premier League ghost to rest when they beat Manchester City 4-2 at the Parc des Princes on Matchday 7 and knocked out Liverpool on penalties in the round of 16.

Unai Emery's record against Luis Enrique in their coaching career is a cause for concern – he has lost seven of the ten meetings – while Villa are without a win in their previous five UEFA competition matches away from home against French teams (D2 L3). However, Villa's form has been excellent with seven straight victories. That upturn has been sparked by two players who know a bit about Paris – Marcus Rashford scored the winner when Manchester United knocked the French side out in the 2018/19 round of 16 while Marco Asensio, on loan from Paris, has eight goals in his last eight games.

Paris vs Aston Villa quarter-final showdown

Possible line-ups

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Beraldo, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Barcola



Villa: Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Rogers, McGinn, Ramsey; Rashford

Form guide

Paris

Form: WWWWWW

Latest: Paris 1-0 Angers, Ligue 1, 05/05



Villa

Form: WWWWWW

Latest: Aston Villa 2-1 Nottingham Forest, Premier League, 05/05

All of Paris' 2024/25 Champions League goals

What the coaches say

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "Against Liverpool [in the round of 16], the bookmakers said we had no chance. In football, there are no such thing as favourites. There are eight teams who are in the quarter-finals because they deserve it. Aston Villa are a great team. They have come on in the last two years thanks to Unai Emery. It will be an open and difficult tie for both teams."

Unai Emery, Villa coach: "I spent two years here in Paris, and I feel good to be back. It's the first time I've returned. This is very special for me and for Villa, and I am very proud of how I am returning here, playing with my team in the Champions League quarter-finals. It will be a big challenge for my players and me, but we have confidence. We will try to take advantage of all our chances."

All of Aston Villa's 2024/25 Champions League goals

Reporter's view

Alex Clementson, Paris reporter

Fresh from sealing their 13th domestic league title on Saturday, Paris will come into this quarter-final first leg in buoyant mood. Adversity was admirably overcome in that two-legged last-16 tie against Liverpool, and that burgeoning sense of unity and resilience has seemingly convinced the detractors that this could be their year. Having rotated his squad artfully all season, Luis Enrique's men look primed. How they navigate Marquinhos' absence may prove key.

John Atkin, Villa reporter

There are sub-plots everywhere. Unai Emery returns to the team where he never fully made his mark with one for whom he well and truly has; on-song Marco Asensio takes on his parent club; FIFA World Cup-winning Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez takes on France. But at this stage of the competition, the overall narrative matters most. Paris had 71% of the ball at home to Liverpool in the last 16, and it will likely be a similar story here. Villa, who carry a threat on the break, would certainly take the Reds' 1-0 win.

