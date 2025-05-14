Sebastian Ingrosso to headline Friday Night Show at UEFA Champions Festival

Superstar DJ Sebastian Ingrosso will be the headline act at the UEFA Champions Festival’s Friday Night Show, presented by Rockstar Energy Drink®, on Friday 30 May.

The UEFA Champions Festival, which takes place at Munich's Olympiapark from 29 May to 1 June and is free to attend and open to all, will bring football and music fans together when it transforms into an open-air spectacle the evening before Paris take on Inter at the Munich Football Arena.

The Friday Night Show gets under way at 20:00 CET with Juizzed warming up the crowd before Sebastian Ingrosso takes centre stage at 21:00 for an unforgettable 90-minute set.

As part of Swedish House Mafia, the twice GRAMMY® nominated DJ is known for EDM anthems including Don’t You Worry Child and Save The World, as well as solo hits such as Reload and Leave The World Behind.

Speaking about the chance to perform at the UEFA Champions Festival, Sebastian Ingrosso said: "Very excited to be part of this year's UEFA Champions League final and Champions Festival, as well as getting the chance to watch the final in person! Much love to Rockstar for inviting me."

Iulia Dobre, Beverages Marketing Director PepsiCo DACH/Northern Europe, commented: "The Friday Night Show at Olympiapark will be an absolute highlight for music and football fans alike – and we’re proud that Rockstar Energy Drink can bring a free, world-class concert to the heart of the Fan Festival."

Presented by Rockstar Energy Drink®, the Friday Night Show is part of PepsiCo's strategic partnership with UC3 and the UEFA Champions League, which was recently extended until the end of the 2026/27 season. With its iconic brands – Pepsi, Lay's, Doritos and Rockstar – PepsiCo has been a global partner of European football's premier club competition since 2015.