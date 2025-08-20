Champions League play-off first legs round-up: Bodø/Glimt hit five, Benfica hold Fenerbahçe

The first legs of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League play-offs concluded on Wednesday with Bodø/Glimt taking a giant step towards a maiden appearance in the competition proper with a resounding 5-0 victory over Sturm Graz. Elsewhere, ten-man Benfica drew at Fenerbahçe while Celtic and Basel were held at home.

The play-offs began on Tuesday with Club Brugge making a sensational start to their tie, scoring three goals inside 20 minutes on their way to a 3-1 success in their first leg at Rangers, while there were also away wins for Pafos and Qarabağ.

We round up all the action.

Wednesday 20 August

It is still all to play for in this tie after ten-man Benfica held on for a goalless draw in Istanbul.

Goalkeepers İrfan Can Eğribayat and Anatoliy Trubin were both forced into a number of saves as chances came and went without reward for the Turkish and Portuguese giants.

Benfica had to play the final 20 minutes a man down after Florentino's dismissal for two yellow cards and he will miss the return leg in Lisbon next week.

Key stat: Fenerbahçe have lost only three of their last 24 UEFA competition matches at home (W16 D5).

Second leg, 27/08: Benfica vs Fenerbahçe

Basel and Copenhagen are all square after an action-packed first leg at St. Jakob-Park.

Xherdan Shaqiri opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 14th minute after Rodrigo Huescas felled Albian Ajeti but Gabriel Pereira headed the Danish side level in first-half added time from a well-worked corner.

The hosts finished the game with ten men, Jonas Adjetey dismissed in the 82nd minute for a second bookable offence.

Key stat: Copenhagen are now unbeaten ten away games in all competitions.

Second leg, 27/08: Copenhagen vs Basel

Kairat Almaty frustrated Scottish champions Celtic as they claimed a well-earned draw with a disciplined performance in Glasgow.

The visitors made the better chances of the opening 45 minutes but it was the hosts' James Forrest who sent a low shot against the post within seconds of the restart.

Edmilson's delightful long-range lob almost snatched a precious away win but the ball dropped just over and the tie remains in the balance ahead of the return match in Kazakhstan.

Key stat: Celtic failed to beat Kazakh opponents at home for the first time in a UEFA match, after three previous wins.

Second leg, 26/08: Kairat Almaty vs Celtic

Bodø/Glimt have a first-ever appearance in the Champions League proper within their reach after overpowering Sturm Graz with a scintillating display.

Kasper Høgh's delicate chip got the Norwegian team off to a flyer before Odin Bjørtuft doubled the advantage moments later with a header and Ulrik Saltnes' turn and finish made it 3-0 after 25 minutes.

The hosts kept coming after the break, Håkon Evjen's strike and a William Bøving own goal capping a stunning performance which leaves Sturm requiring a second-leg miracle.

Key stat: Bodø/Glimt have now won their last eight home games in Champions League qualifying.

Second leg, 26/08: Sturm Graz vs Bodø/Glimt

Tuesday 19 August

Highlights: Rangers 1-3 Club Brugge

Goals from Romeo Vermant, Jorne Spileers and Brandon Mechele within the first 20 minutes gave Club Brugge a comfortable win in Glasgow.

It took Rangers some time to shake off that early disappointment but, after Joe Rothwell's crisp free-kick hit the post, Danilo Pereira's close-range finish early in the second half reduced the deficit.

Although the Scottish side had chances to narrow the gap further, they could not take them and have much to do in Belgium next week.

Key stat: Club Brugge's win means they are the first Belgian side to avoid defeat at Ibrox in eight UEFA competition fixtures.

Second leg, 27/08: Club Brugge vs Rangers

Highlights: Ferencváros 1-3 Qarabağ

Second-half goals by Musa Gurbanli, Kevin Medina and Marko Janković gave Qarabağ an emphatic comeback win.

The visitors made the brighter start but Ferencváros forward Barnabás Varga fired in clinically from just inside the box to break the deadlock after 29 minutes.

Janković struck from distance five minutes after half-time, Medina prodded in from a corner in the 67th minute and substitute Gurbanli produced a composed finish five minutes from time as the Azerbaijani side's perfect qualifying campaign continued.

Key stat: Hungary international Varga has five goals in five qualifying games this season.

Second leg, 27/08: Qarabağ vs Ferencváros

Highlights: Crvena Zvezda 1-2 Pafos

The Cypriot champions, taking part in their maiden Champions League campaign, took a first-minute lead as João Correia fired in from the edge of the area to set them on their way to victory in Belgrade.

Pafos extended their lead early in the second half as Pêpê scored from the penalty spot following a Timi Max Elšnik handball but, in the 58th minute, Bruno Duarte reduced the deficit for the Serbian champions, scoring from the rebound after his penalty had been saved.

Pafos had late chances but home goalkeeper Matheus Magalhães ensured that there is everything to play for in Cyprus next week.

Key stat: Pafos have won the away leg in all three of their Champions League qualifying ties this season by a one-goal margin.

Second leg, 26/08: Pafos vs Crvena Zvezda

