2027 UEFA Champions League final: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid

Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano has been selected as the host for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League final, which is scheduled for Saturday 5 June 2027.

Where is the 2027 Champions League final?

This will be the Estadio Metropolitano's second Champions League final, having staged the 2019 decider when Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-0. Home of Atlético de Madrid since 2017, the venue is in the Rosas neighbourhood of the Spanish capital.

It will be Madrid's sixth final in all (only London has hosted more). The Estadio Santiago Bernabéu staged the European Cup finals of 1957, 1969, 1980 and 2010.

When is the 2027 Champions League final?

The 2027 Champions League final is scheduled for Saturday 5 June 2027, marking the conclusion of the 72nd season of Europe's elite club competition and the 35th since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League.﻿

How to watch the Champions League final

Details of where to watch the Champions League final will be available here in due course.

Will there be extra time and penalties in the Champions League final?

If scores are level at the end of normal time, two 15-minute periods of extra time are played. If one of the teams scores more goals than the other during extra time, that team are declared the winners. If scores remain level after extra time, the winners are determined by a penalty shoot-out.

2019 final highlights: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham

History of the Estadio Metropolitano

The reconstructed stadium replaced the Vicente Calderón as home of three-time UEFA Europa League winners Atlético de Madrid.

It is named in honour of the original Estadio Metropolitano – Atleti's home until 1966.

Estadio Metropolitano opened to the public on 16 September 2017 when Atleti faced Málaga in La Liga; Antoine Griezmann scored the stadium's first goal in a 1-0 home win.

Located on the Avenida Luis Aragonés (named in honour of Spain's UEFA EURO 2008-winning coach), it has a capacity of around 70,000.

Built with environmental concerns in mind, the stadium's LED lighting and solar panels reduce energy consumption, while recycled rainwater irrigates the pitch. The stadium was the first 100% LED stadium in the world.

Located in the north east of Madrid, it is easily reached on subway line seven (station: Estadio Metropolitano).

Estadio Metropolitano was the venue for the 2019 Champions League final, when Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-0.

The stadium has also been shortlisted to hold matches at the 2030 FIFA World Cup finals.

The venue has also hosted rugby union matches, the World Rugby Sevens Series Grand Final, boxing events and music concerts.

Estadio Metropolitano before the 2019 Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool Getty Images

What do the Champions League winners get?

The UEFA Champions League trophy stands 73.5cm tall and weighs 7.5kg. "Everybody in football is keen to get their hands on it," said creator Jürg Stadelmann.

The winners will also earn the right to play against the winners of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League in the 2027 UEFA Super Cup.

They will also gain an automatic place in the league phase of the 2027/28 Champions League, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.