Champions League top scorers: Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, Marcus Rashford among nine players on two goals

Bayern München's Harry Kane, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona's Marcus Rashford are three of nine players tied in the race for 2025/26 UEFA Champions League top scorer with two goals after Matchday 1.

2025/26 Champions League top scorers 2 Jonathan Burkardt (Frankfurt)

2 Harry Kane (Bayern München)

2 Marcos Llorente (Atleti)

2 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

2 Youssoupha Mbodji (Slavia Praha)

2 Marcus Rashford (Barcelona)

2 Marcus Thuram (Inter)

2 Francisco Trincão (Sporting CP)

2 Dušan Vlahović (Juventus) 1 Forty-five players

Mbappé scored a pair of penalties to inspire Real Madrid to a 2-1 win against Marseille, while Vlahović's double included an added-time finish that helped Juventus rescue a draw in an eight-goal thriller against Borussia Dortmund.

Mbodji's two goals gave Slavia Praha a commanding lead against Bodø/Glimt but a late resurgence from the Norwegian team meant the spoils were shared. Thuram headed in either side of the break in Inter's victory over Ajax.

Champions League all-time top scorers

Kane became the fifth player to score two goals when he guided in a fine second-half finish as Bayern got the better of Chelsea and Llorente﻿ added his name to the list despite Atleti's late defeat at Anfield.

Three players scored two goals as Matchday 1 concluded on Thursday: Francisco Trincão as Sporting defeated Kairat Almaty, Rashford in Barcelona's success at Newcastle and Frankfurt's Jonathan Burkardt against Galatasaray.

Forty-five players are on one goal, including Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris.

Full top scorer list

Most assists in the 2025/26 Champions League

2 Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter)

2 Lukáš Provod (Slavia Praha)

1 Forty-four players

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Champions League

None

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2024/25: Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), Raphinha (Barcelona) 13

2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 8

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

