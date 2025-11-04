Champions League round-up: Arsenal and Bayern stay perfect, Liverpool beat Real Madrid

Arsenal and Bayern München made it four wins from four in the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, Liverpool beat Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, Monaco and Tottenham were also victorious as Matchday 4 kicked off in style.

We round up all the action from Tuesday night.

Slavia Praha 0-3 Arsenal

Mikel Merino was Arsenal's two-goal hero at Slavia Praha Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Merino scored twice and Max Dowman became the youngest player in Champions League history as Arsenal stayed perfect with victory in Prague.

Having gone ahead through Bukayo Saka's precise 34th-minute penalty, the visitors doubled their lead when Merino struck a minute after the restart from Leandro Trossard's cross.

Merino headed in Declan Rice's delivery in the 68th minute before Dowman, 15, came on to break Youssoufa Moukoko's record in a Gunners win that was an eighth successive clean sheet in all competitions, equalling a club record set in 1903, and left Slavia on two points.

Player of the Match: Mikel Merino (Arsenal)

Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Bayern München

Bayern held on to claim a statement win at Parc des Princes, maintaining their 100% record while handing Paris their first defeat.

Luis Díaz scored twice but was dismissed at the end of a first half in which Bayern were good value for a 2-0 lead. The Colombian winger struck in the fourth minute, collecting and converting after Michael Olise's poked effort was saved before adding a second 28 minutes later after dispossessing Marquinhos, but was then sent off for a stoppage-time challenge on Achraf Hakimi.

The visitors set up to defend their lead in the second half and ultimately succeeded in holding off Paris, though they faced heavy pressure after João Neves applied an acrobatic finish to Kang-in Lee's 74th-minute cross.

Player of the Match: Manuel Neuer (Bayern)

Napoli 0-0 Frankfurt

Both sides bounced back from emphatic Matchday 3 defeats with a clean sheet in Naples. Antonio Conte's men dominated proceedings in the first half, the lively Eljif Elmas testing Michael Zetterer after a mazy run.

Frankfurt applied more pressure after the interval and sub Ansgar Knauff's rising drive forced a smart reaction save from Vanja Milinković-Savić.

The Partenopei pushed for a late winner but Scott McTominay could only scoop over following Frank Anguissa's cutback and Zetterer denied Rasmus Højlund in added time.

Player of the Match: Robin Koch (Frankfurt)

Atlético de Madrid 3-1 Union Saint-Gilloise

Atleti celebrate after seeing off Union SG Getty Images

Atleti bounced back from consecutive defeats by English sides with a hard-fought win over stubborn Union SG, who have now lost three in a row.

The Belgian team played on the front foot in the first half but Julián Alvarez's smart strike had the hosts ahead at the break. Diego Simeone's side eventually got a second through a fine curled finish from Conor Gallagher.

Defender Ross Sykes pulled one back for the visitors but Marcos Llorente then made sure of the victory in stoppage time.

Player of the Match: Giuliano Simeone (Atleti)

Bodø/Glimt 0-1 Monaco

Monaco picked up their first Champions League win of the season as they narrowly defeated Bodø/Glimt in Norway.

The first half was cagey until the visitors broke the deadlock just before the break as Folarin Balogun hammered into the roof of the net for his maiden Champions League goal.

In response, Kasper Høgh hit the post before Monaco goalkeeper Philipp Köhn denied Patrick Berg, but a red card for Jostein Gundersen ultimately ended Bodø/Glimt's hopes of a positive outcome.

Player of the Match: Folarin Balogun (Monaco)

Juventus 1-1 Sporting CP

Dušan Vlahović's equaliser earned Juventus a point in their first home match under new coach Luciano Spalletti.

Maximiliano Araújo drilled in the 13th-minute opener and Sporting threatened a second when Francisco Trincão shot against the crossbar. Vlahović's header was then brilliantly tipped away by Rui Silva before the striker poked in Khephren Thuram's cross 11 minutes before half-time.

Rui Silva pawed Jonathan David's header over the crossbar during second-half added time, ensuring the visitors reached seven points, while their opponents have three.

Player of the Match: Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP)

Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid

Alexis Mac Allister scored Liverpool's all-important winner against Real Madrid at Anfield Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Reds claimed a second win against Madrid in as many campaigns thanks to Alexis Mac Allister's emphatic header.

The Argentinian midfielder, who opened the scoring in last season's encounter, nodded powerfully past Thibaut Courtois shortly after the hour having been picked out by Dominik Szoboszlai's sumptuous delivery.

Courtois, the Player of the Match in the 2022 final between these sides, had been in sparkling form to deny the Reds earlier in the contest, thwarting Szoboszlai on four occasions and pulling off remarkable stops to frustrate Virgil van Dijk and Hugo Ekitiké.

Player of the Match: Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Olympiacos 1-1 PSV Eindhoven

Ricardo Pepi scored a dramatic late equaliser as PSV earned a stoppage-time point away to Olympiacos.

The hosts looked set for victory following a powerful first-half effort from Gelson Martins, who later hit the crossbar and side-footed narrowly wide after the break.

Ivan Perišić curled a first-time effort wide but the Dutch side did find a leveller in added time with almost the last kick of the game as Pepi drove in following a free-kick.

Player of the Match: Gelson Martins (Olympiacos)

Tottenham 4-0 Copenhagen

Spurs maintained their unbeaten campaign with a dominant display against Copenhagen, despite a red card for Brennan Johnson.

Johnson broke the deadlock 19 minutes in, rounding Dominik Kotarski to give Spurs the lead at the break. Wilson Odobert tapped in a second after great work from Randal Kolo Muani but Johnson was dismissed shortly after.

However, the hosts wrapped things up thanks to a stunning solo goal from Micky van de Ven and a rapid counter finished off by João Palhinha.

Player of the Match: Xavi Simons (Tottenham)

