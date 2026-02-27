Champions League round of 16 draw: Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea, Real Madrid face Man City

The route to this season's UEFA Champions League final has now been set, with the round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final draw taking place in Nyon on Friday 27 February.

The draw as it happened

Champions League round of 16 draw

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea﻿

Galatasaray vs Liverpool﻿

﻿Real Madrid vs Man City﻿

Atalanta vs Bayern

﻿Newcastle vs Barcelona﻿

Atlético de Madrid vs Tottenham﻿

Bodø/Glimt vs Sporting CP﻿

﻿Leverkusen vs Arsenal

Champions League quarter-final draw

Paris/Chelsea vs Galatasaray/Liverpool

Real Madrid/Man City vs Atalanta/Bayern

Newcastle/Barcelona vs Atleti/Tottenham

Bodø/Glimt/Sporting CP vs Leverkusen/Arsenal

Champions League semi-final draw

Paris/Chelsea/Galatasaray/Liverpool vs Real Madrid/Man City/Atalanta/Bayern﻿

Newcastle/Barcelona/Atleti/Tottenham vs Bodø/Glimt/Sporting CP/Leverkusen/Arsenal

All the fixtures

When are the Champions League matches?

Round of 16: 10/11 & 17/18 March 2026

Quarter-finals: 7/8 & 14/15 April 2026

Semi-finals: 28/29 April & 5/6 May 2026

Final: 30 May 2026 (Budapest)

How did the round of 16 draw work?

The clubs were paired based on their positions at the end of the league phase to form four seeded pairs (clubs in positions 1 and 2, 3 and 4, 5 and 6, 7 and 8).

The clubs in each seeded pair were drawn into one of two positions in the round of 16 against the relevant winners of the knockout phase play-offs, whose position was determined by the knockout phase play-off draw.

Four bowls were prepared for the draw, with the balls containing the names of each pair of seeded teams placed in the corresponding marked bowls according to the league rankings.

The draw allocated the side of the bracket for all the seeded teams, starting with the teams ranked 7/8 and finishing with the teams ranked 1/2.

One ball was taken from the bowl containing the two relevant ranked teams (i.e. the teams ranked 7 and 8) and opened to display the team. The first team drawn from this bowl was placed in their reserved spot on the silver side of the bracket. The other seeded team of the pairing was then drawn and displayed, then allocated to the corresponding reserved spot on the blue side of the bracket. The same procedure was carried out with the remaining seeded teams.

How did the quarter-final, semi-final and final draws work?

As the teams were positioned in the bracket by the draw of the knockout phase play-off and round of 16, the ties and the order of matches had already been determined by the position of the teams for the draws of the previous rounds.

The teams qualifying from the round of 16 follow the path of the bracket until the final and, as in the previous rounds, the team in the bottom row of each match pairing will play the second leg of the relevant tie at home.

The winners of the semi-final on the silver side of the bracket will be designated as the nominal home team for the final.