Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie between Chelsea and Paris will be decided at Stamford Bridge.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 17 March (21:00 CET)

Where: Stamford Bridge, London

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg﻿

Who: The two-time winners against the holders

First leg: Paris 5-2 Chelsea

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here.

Where to watch on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know

Chelsea were left scratching their heads after matching Paris for the majority of the first leg, but a late three-goal blitz from the French champions, with two of the goals coming from substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, leave the holders in a commanding position. Add that to the fact they eliminated three English clubs in the knockout phase last season on their way to lifting the trophy, and Luis Enrique's side will be confident of progressing.

The hosts have been in formidable form in Europe at Stamford Bridge though. The Blues have won ten of their last 11 home matches in UEFA competition, including all four this season, and have saved their best performances for the visits of the biggest names in the Champions League, beating Ajax 5-1 and Barcelona 3-0 in the league phase. A three-goal margin of victory is not beyond Liam Rosenior's charges if their get their tails up.

Champions League highlights: Paris 5-2 Chelsea

Possible line-ups

Chelsea: Sánchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernández, Pedro Neto; João Pedro

Paris: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, João Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Barcola

Match facts

Form guide

Chelsea

Form: LLWWL (most recent first)

Latest: Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle, 14/03, English Premier League

Paris

Form: WLWDW

Latest: Paris 5-2 Chelsea, 11/03, UEFA Champions League

Views from the camps

Liam Rosenior, Chelsea coach: "I'm disappointed about the extra two goals [in the first leg] as that now makes the tie very difficult. We analysed a lot of Paris games. They're current European champions. We knew they'd press really hard, but we knew that if you could break that press, which we did many times, you can create really good opportunities."

Malo Gusto, Chelsea defender: "Anything can happen in the UEFA Champions League. The main word now will be 'belief'. We have to believe. At home, we know we have a chance to go through. We have to keep improving on the good aspects of our play, and work on the not so positive elements."

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "This is our most important moment in the competition. Now it's time to play away against Chelsea, and we know how difficult it's going to be. We'll try to play the second leg in the same way. We'll try to win the game. That's the best mentality as if we're thinking about defending our lead, it could be a big mistake."

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Paris forward: "Beating Chelsea by three goals is important with the next game coming up. We’re focused now, nothing is finished and we have to continue like that. It's difficult because we know that anything is possible in football. We just have to stay concentrated for the next game, prepare ourselves 100% and try to win over there too."

Reporter's view

Joseph Terry, match reporter

Chelsea will be ruing the final half an hour at the Parc des Princes last week, as they shipped three goals and turned a respectable draw away from home into the hardest of mountains to climb against the reigning European champions. The Blues do have form when it comes to second-leg comebacks in this competition (most recently against Dortmund in the last 16 three years ago), while no Parisian will ever forget the 2016/17 remontada they suffered at the hands of Barcelona. Given the trajectories of both teams, another comeback tomorrow would be a stunning result.