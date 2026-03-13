Champions League round of 16: Key stats and what to look out for in the second legs

Check out the key statistics from every match with places in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

All kick-off times are 21:00 CET unless stated.

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Tuesday 17 March

Sporting CP vs Bodø/Glimt (18:45 CET)

Sporting CP have lost their two previous round of 16 ties in the Champions League – against Bayern in 2008/09 and Manchester City in 2021/22 – and have reached the quarter-finals of Europe's top competition just once, in the 1982/83 European Cup.

The Lisbon club have overturned a three-goal deficit once before in UEFA competition. They lost 4-1 against Manchester United in the 1963/64 Cup Winners' Cup quarter-finals but won the return 5-0 (and went on to win the trophy).

Sporting CP have won all their three previous UEFA home matches against Norwegian teams without conceding a goal, and have won all their four previous Champions League home matches this season.

The Portuguese outfit have not scored a goal in their last five Champions League knockout phase matches.

Bodø/Glimt are aiming to be the first Norwegian team to reach the Champions League quarter-finals since Rosenborg in 1996/97.

The Norwegian side have won seven of their last nine UEFA two-legged ties and all five previous ones when they had a three-goal advantage after the first leg at home.

Bodø/Glimt have scored two or more goals in nine of their last 11 Champions League matches.

Kasper Høgh has scored five goals in his last five Champions League appearances.

Highlights: Bodø/Glimt 3-0 Sporting CP

Arsenal vs Leverkusen

Leverkusen have won four of their five previous UEFA two-legged ties against English teams while Arsenal have lost their last five such ties against German opposition, all of them coming against Bayern. However, the Gunners have won five of their eight previous UEFA two-legged ties when they have drawn the first leg away from home.

The Bundesliga team have lost their previous six Champions League round of 16 ties while Arsenal are aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the third consecutive participation, having ended a run of seven-straight round of 16 eliminations in 2023/24.

Arsenal have lost only one of their last 22 UEFA matches in their own stadium (W16 D5) and have scored three or more goals in six of their last nine Champions League home matches.

Gabriel Martinelli has scored in Arsenal's previous four Champions League home matches this season while Kai Havertz has scored in five of his last six games in the competition.

Gunners defender Piero Hincapié moved on loan from Leverkusen in September having made 166 appearances for the Bundesliga club, while forward Kai Havertz joined the Leverkusen academy aged 11, going on to score 46 goals in 150 games for the first team between 2016–20.

Leverkusen have won two and lost two of their four previous UEFA two-legged ties after drawing the first leg at home.

Leverkusen have lost only one of their last eight UEFA matches against English teams (W3 D4) but have won only one of their previous 13 matches in the Champions League round of 16 (D2 L10).

The German side have lost only one of their last eight Champions League matches (W4 D3).

Chelsea vs Paris

Paris and Chelsea have faced each other nine times in UEFA competition, all in the Champions League, with the French side recording four wins, Chelsea two and three matches ending level. Paris have prevailed in two of the sides' three two-legged knockout ties, winning the last two in the round of 16, most recently in 2015/16 with a 4-2 aggregate success secured by 2-1 wins home and away.

The Premier League outfit have won their last three Champions League round of 16 ties and 13 of their last 16 UEFA two-legged ties. The only previous time they lost the away first leg of a UEFA two-legged tie by three goals was in the 1994/95 Cup Winners' Cup semi-finals against Real Zaragoza, when they were beaten 3-0 away and went out despite a 3-1 home win.

Chelsea have lost only one of their 11 UEFA home matches against French opposition (W7 D3) and have won the last three. However, they have won only two of their previous five UEFA two-legged ties against French teams.

The London outfit have scored two or more goals in their last seven UEFA matches against French teams.

Paris have lost only one of their last nine UEFA matches against English opposition (W6 D2) and have won their last three UEFA two-legged ties against Premier League clubs, all in last season's Champions League, when they eliminated Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal in the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

The Ligue 1 side have won their last five Champions League two-legged ties.

Paris have progressed from all four UEFA two-legged ties in which they held a three-goal advantage after the home first leg.

Vitinha has scored in three successive Champions League appearances against English opposition, netting five goals across those games.

Highlights: Paris 5-2 Chelsea

Man City vs Real Madrid

These teams are meeting in the Champions League knockout phase for the fifth season in a row, with the Spanish side winning the last two ties. They have met 16 times in UEFA competition, with the head to head reading six wins for Madrid and five for Man City. City won 2-1 in the Spanish capital on Matchday 6 before Madrid's 3-0 victory in the first leg of this tie.

The Premier League club have lost seven of their last ten UEFA two-legged ties against Spanish teams but have won seven of their most recent ten home matches against Spanish opposition (D2 L1).

The only previous occasion Man City lost the away first leg of a UEFA two-legged tie by three goals was a 3-0 defeat at Liverpool in the 2017/18 quarter-finals; they were then beaten 2-1 at home in the second leg.

Erling Haaland has scored 56 goals in 57 Champions League appearances and ten in his previous 11 games against Spanish teams in the competition.

Real Madrid have won 13 of their last 15 Champions League round of 16 ties and triumphed in the first leg in ten of their previous 12 ties at this stage.

The Spanish team have scored 99 goals against English opposition in European Cup/Champions League history across all rounds and seasons.

Real Madrid have scored three goals in four of their last five Champions League knockout phase matches against Man City.

Vinícius Júnior (25 years and 248 days) could become the youngest player to reach 80 appearances in the Champions League proper, surpassing Kylian Mbappé's mark of 26 years and 33 days.

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Wednesday 18 March

Barcelona vs Newcastle (18:45 CET)

Barcelona have progressed in ten of their 15 previous Champions League two-legged ties against English opposition while Newcastle have won one and lost two of their three previous UEFA two-legged ties against Spanish opposition.

The Blaugrana have won their last five Champions League round of 16 ties against English teams, and 15 of their last 16 ties at this stage of the competition overall.

Barcelona have won 23 of their 29 UEFA two-legged ties after drawing the first leg away, including 11 of 14 when that first leg finished 1-1.

Barcelona have only failed to score in one of their last 29 Champions League matches but have not kept a clean sheet in their last 12 games in the competition.

The Spanish side have lost only two of their 37 UEFA home games against English opposition (W22 D13) and are unbeaten in their last 14 (W9 D5) since a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in the first leg of the 2006/07 Champions League round of 16.

Lamine Yamal is one goal away from equalling the record for the most Champions League goals scored before turning 19. The current benchmark is held by Kylian Mbappé, who struck ten times in the competition prior to his 19th birthday.

Newcastle have lost four of their five previous UEFA away matches against Spanish opposition, with their only victory coming in a 3-0 win at Mallorca in the second leg of a 2003/04 UEFA Cup fourth round tie.

The Magpies have lost the second leg in only one of their last ten UEFA two-legged ties (W7 D2).

Bayern vs Atalanta

Bayern have lost only two of their last 17 UEFA games against Italian sides (W12 D3). They have won seven and lost seven of their 14 UEFA two-legged ties against Italian opposition.

The German outfit have won 13 of their last 14 Champions League round of 16 ties, including six straight since their 2018/19 defeat to Liverpool. They have lost only two of their last 25 matches at this stage (W18 D5) following their 6-1 first-leg win.

Bayern have won 28 of their 29 UEFA two-legged ties after winning the first leg away from home. They won by a five-goal margin in four of those ties and progressed each time, and have never suffered a defeat by more than four goals in any UEFA competition.

The Bavarian team have lost only one of their last 27 Champions League home matches (W21 D5), and have won all four at home this season.

Harry Kane has scored in his last three Champions League round of 16 matches for Bayern, netting five goals across those games. He is two goals away from reaching 50 Champions League goals and would be the first English player to hit that milestone.

Atalanta have won three of their five previous two-legged UEFA ties against German opposition and their record away from home against German teams in UEFA competition is W3 D2 L2.

In the first leg, Atalanta conceded six goals for the first time and the result equalled their biggest defeat in a UEFA competition match; they also lost by five goals against Liverpool at home in the 2020/21 Champions League group stage (0-5).

Atalanta have lost the first leg of a UEFA two-legged tie at home only once before – against Real Madrid in the 2020/21 Champions League round of 16, when they were beaten 1-0 in Italy and 3-1 in Madrid in the second leg.

Highlights: Atalanta 1-6 Bayern München

Liverpool vs Galatasaray

Liverpool have reached the Champions League round of 16 in eight of the last nine seasons, but they have lost their last two ties at this stage. Galatasaray are targeting a first quarter-final appearance since 2012/13.

Galatasaray have won two and lost two of their four previous UEFA two-legged ties against English opposition while Liverpool have triumphed in two and suffered defeat in one of their three such ties against Turkish teams.

The Reds have lost 11 of their last 16 UEFA two-legged ties in which they were beaten away from home in the first leg. Their overall record after a 1-0 first-leg away defeat is nine wins from 13 ties.

Liverpool have won 15 of their last 19 UEFA matches at Anfield, but did lose the other four. They have won five of their six previous UEFA home matches against Turkish opposition (D1), keeping clean sheets in five of those six games.

Galatasaray have won only one of their 12 previous UEFA away matches against English teams (D3 L8), their sole victory a 3-2 win at Manchester United in the 2023/24 Champions League group stage.

Cimbom have lost 19 of their last 23 away matches in the Champions League proper (W2 D2).

Galatasaray have won 14 of their 17 previous UEFA two-legged ties after winning the first leg at home, but they have lost two of the last three when their first-leg advantage was only a single goal.

The Turkish side have kept only three clean sheets in their last 33 UEFA matches – but two of those have come against Liverpool.

Tottenham vs Atleti

Atleti have won ten of their 14 UEFA two-legged ties against English clubs, though they have lost two of the last three, while Tottenham have lost all four of their previous such ties against Spanish opposition.

Atleti have won seven of their 11 Champions League round of 16 ties while the London club have triumphed in two of their five previous ties at this stage of the competition.

Tottenham have managed just three wins in their last 16 UEFA games against Spanish opposition overall (D5 L8).

The London team are unbeaten in their last 24 UEFA home matches (W20 D4), and they have won all four this season without conceding a goal.

Spurs have won 11 of their 21 previous UEFA two-legged ties after losing the first leg away, but on the only occasion they were beaten by a three-goal margin they were eliminated – against Dortmund in the 2015/16 Europa League round of 16, losing 3-0 away and 2-1 at home.

Atleti have opened the scoring in seven of their last eight Champions League matches.

Julián Alvarez has scored 13 goals in his last 16 Champions League appearances.

Atleti defender Clément Lenglet made 35 appearances for Tottenham during a loan switch from Barcelona in 2022/23. Seven of those games and his only goal for the London club, away to Marseille in November 2022, came in the Champions League.

Highlights: Atleti 5-2 Tottenham