Real Madrid 1-2 Bayern München: Díaz and Kane pounce for sharp Bayern
Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Article summary
A pair of fine strikes either side of half-time from Luis Díaz and Harry
Kane gave Bayern a narrow victory at Real Madrid despite Kylian Mbappé's reply.
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Bayern sealed their first win against Real Madrid in ten attempts to claim a first-leg success in their Champions League quarter-final opener.
Key moments
9': Carreras clears off line from Upamecano
28': Gnabry forces point-blank Lunin stop
41': Luis Díaz polishes off incisive move
46': Kane steers in expertly from outside box
61': Vinícius Júnior fires into sidenetting
66': Neuer foils Mbappé with fine save
74': Mbappé prods in Alexander-Arnold cross
88': Musiala effort skids narrowly wide
Match in brief: Bayern
Vincent Kompany's men had started in purposeful fashion, Dayot Upamecano forcing Álvaro Carreras into a goalline clearance early on.
Andriy Lunin had to be at his very best to produce a smart reaction stop to thwart Serge Gnabry shortly before the half-hour.
The Bundesliga outfit opened the scoring with the interval approaching, Luis Díaz sweeping into the bottom right of goal after being released by a perfectly-weighted Serge Gnabry through ball.
The visitors pounced again with the second period barely 30 seconds old to double the lead in style, Harry Kane guiding in a crisp side-footed finish from outside the box following Michael Olise's lay-off.
The Estadio Santiago Bernabéu sensed another famous Champions League comeback when Los Blancos cranked up the pressure, Vinícius Júnior rustling the sidenetting and Manuel Neuer denying Kylian Mbappé with a one-handed save, before the France international cut the deficit thanks to a burst of pace to meet a low Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.
Both teams had opportunities for a fourth goal of an enthralling contest, Bayern substitute Jamal Musiala rolling an effort just wide of the upright and Mbappé's fierce curler flying the wrong side of the post with Neuer rooted to the spot.
Line-ups
Real Madrid: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rüdiger, Huijsen (Éder Militão 62), Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Pitarch (Bellingham 62); Arda Güler (Brahim Díaz 71), Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior
Bayern München: Neuer; Stanišić, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer (Davies 69); Kimmich, Pavlović (Goretzka 90+3); Olise, Gnabry (Musiala 69), Luis Díaz (Bischof 90+3); Kane
PlayStation® Player of the Match: Manuel Neuer (Bayern).
"Neuer showed great composure in key moments, making very important saves and showing outstanding ability in one-on-one situations." UEFA Technical Observer Group
Graham Hunter, match reporter
The better team on the night won but there was such an uplift from Madrid in the last 20 minutes, featuring more than one gilt-edged chance. The hosts will be wondering why they allowed themselves to be bossed for so long and will rue missed chances.
Reaction
Key stats
- Bayern ended Los Blancos' nine-match unbeaten run in this fixure (W7 D2), registering their first victory against the 15-time champions since a 2-1 first-leg success in April 2012.
- The Bundesliga outfit won at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu for the first time since a 1-0 triumph in the last four back in May 2001.
- Harry Kane matched his best campaign for goals in a UEFA Champions League season with his 11th of this term – as many as he managed in the whole of 2024/25.
- Bayern forward Kane has struck 15 goals in his last 14 UEFA Champions League outings.
- England international Kane has now scored in the away fixture in each of Bayern’s last three UEFA Champions League quarter‑final ties.
- Kylian Mbappé became the first player to register 14 strikes in a Champions League campaign since Los Blancos' Karim Benzema hit 15 in 2021/22.
To follow.
What's next?
The second leg takes place at the Fußball Arena München on 15 April.
The aggregate winners meet the winners of the tie between Paris and Liverpool. The semi-final schedule can be found here.