Barcelona 0-2 Atleti highlights: Julián Alvarez's sublime free-kick helps Atleti to Champions League quarter-final advantage
Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Article summary
Julián Alvarez's superb free-kick and Alexander Sørloth's expert finish earned a famous Atleti victory at the Camp Nou.
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Atleti capitalised on Pau Cubarsí's dismissal to take a two-goal lead in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Barcelona.
Key moments
44' Cubarsí shown straight red
45' Alvarez curls in stunning free-kick
50' Rashford hits side-netting
53' Musso saves dipping Rashford free-kick
70' Sørloth converts Ruggeri cross
Match in brief: Atleti ruthless against ten-man Barcelona
Barcelona made a bright start with Marcus Rashford and Lamine Yamal buzzing down the wings but it was Atleti who broke the deadlock as the hosts suffered two setbacks on the brink of half-time.
The first came as Pau Cubarsí was dismissed in the 44th minute for a trip on Giuliano Simeone, the second a minute later when Julián Alvarez curled the resulting free-kick over the wall and into the top corner.
Hansi Flick’s side responded well after the break, Rashford rounding Juan Musso in the 50th minute but shooting into the side-netting before forcing a fingertip save with a dipping free-kick minutes later, but the visitors held firm before again showing their clinical quality.
It was substitute Alexander Sørloth this time, the Norwegian forward expertly converting Matteo Ruggeri's low cross from the left.
Line-ups
Barcelona: Joan García; Koundé (Ronald Araújo 73), Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo (Balde 86); Eric García, Pedri (Gavi 46); Yamal, Olmo, Rashford (Ferran Torres 73); Lewandowski (Fermín López 46)
Atleti: Musso; Molina, Le Normand, Hancko (Pubill 31), Ruggeri; Simeone (Almada 80), Llorente, Koke (Álex Baena 60), Lookman (Sørloth 60); Griezmann (González 80), Alvarez
PlayStation® Player of the Match: Julián Alvarez
"In games like these, with teams that know each other so well, someone has to produce a special moment. Alvarez scored a magical free kick."
UEFA Technical Observer Group
Graham Hunter, match reporter
The importance of the win, and the margin, will be clearer after the second leg in Madrid, but this performance should stand on its own. Atleti were absolutely superb. Better in possession, clinical in front of goal, clever with the ball. They began with an utter certainty, tactically and psychologically that they could win and then they played with absolute authority. A long way back for Barcelona.
Key stats
- Julián Alvarez has scored three direct free-kicks in the Champions League, having previously converted for Atleti against Sparta Praha in November 2024 and for Man City against Crvena Zvezda in September 2023.
- Alvarez's nine goals are the most an Atleti player has ever managed in a single Champions League campaign (excludes qualifying). The Argentinean forward has scored 15 goals in his last 18 appearances in the competition.
- Atleti had won one of their last seven away matches (D2 L4) in UEFA competition before tonight.
- Barcelona had lost just two of their last 18 UEFA home matches (W13 D3) before tonight.
Reaction
Diego Simeone, Atleti coach: "I don't think my Atleti had ever won at Camp Nou. It's very difficult. They're arguably the best team in Europe, along with Paris and Bayern. Through good teamwork, we were able to capitalise on key moments in the match. The second goal gave us more confidence, and it's a shame we couldn't extend our lead further."
Antoine Griezmann, Atleti forward, to Movistar Plus+: "Julián [Alvarez] is doing very well. He gives us that little bit extra and hopefully he can take us to the final."
Hansi Flick, Barcelona coach: "We gave everything but today we weren't lucky. It is not done yet. We will try, we will fight. The semi-final might seem far away now but we will try to be there. We have the quality, we have the players who can change this."
Ronald Araújo, Barcelona defender: "We tried, but it wasn't enough. We came out stronger in the second half, even with one less player. We had possession, but we couldn't find the net. We're disappointed with the defeat, but I think we can turn this around."
Fantasy star performers
To follow.
What's next?
The second leg takes place at the Estadio Metropolitano on 14 April.
The aggregate winners meet the winners of the tie between Sporting CP and Arsenal. The semi-final schedule can be found here.