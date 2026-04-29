Atleti 1-1 Arsenal: Viktor Gyökeres and Julián Alvarez on target in Champions League semi-final first leg
Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Article summary
Clinical penalties from Viktor Gyökeres and Julián Alvarez ensured the first leg of Atlético de Madrid and Arsenal's UEFA Champions League semi-final finished level.
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Viktor Gyökeres' first-half penalty gave Arsenal the lead but Atleti and Julián Alvarez had the answers in an absorbing encounter in Madrid.
Key moments
14' Alvarez forces sharp Raya save
44' Gyökeres powers in penalty
49' Alvarez close with curling free-kick
53' Lookman denied, Griezmann shot blocked
56' Alvarez equalises with perfect penalty
63' Griezmann hits woodwork
74' Lookman denied by Raya
90+4' Molina fizzes over
Match in brief: Atleti hit back against Arsenal
A string of half-chances marked out a tight first-half contest before Viktor Gyökeres' clinical penalty sparked this semi-final first leg into life.
Piero Hincapié, Martin Ødegaard and Noni Madueke had come close for the Gunners while Atleti's Julián Alvarez stung the palms of David Raya after some artful footwork in the 14th minute and later headed over from Matteo Ruggeri's delivery.
A first-half breakthrough seemed unlikely as chances came and went but Gyökeres had other ideas, the Swedish forward dispatching powerfully from the spot on 44 minutes having been brought down by Dávid Hancko.
Atleti were level within 11 minutes of the restart, Alvarez, Ademola Lookman and Antoine Griezmann threatening as part of an electric start before the Argentinian forward ripped a perfect penalty into the top-left corner following a Ben White handball.
Diego Simeone's charges remained on top, Griezmann striking the crossbar and Lookman testing Raya in the ensuing 20 minutes, and enjoyed the best opportunity of the closing stages too – Nahuel Molina firing over in stoppage time.
Starting line-ups
Atleti: Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone (Le Normand 46), Koke, Cardoso (Molina 88), Lookman; Griezmann, Alvarez (Álex Baena 77)
Arsenal: Raya; White (Mosquera 86), Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Ødegaard (Eze 57), Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke (Saka 68), Gyökeres (Jesus 68), Martinelli (Trossard 68)
PlayStation® Player of the Match: Antoine Griezmann
"He performed impressively in what was his final home match for Atleti in this competition, displaying great movement and link-up play with Julián Alvarez. A constant threat in attack while also operating well defensively."
UEFA Technical Observer Group
Juan Díaz, match reporter
There was nothing to separate the sides in this tactical contest, setting the stage for a nail-biter in the deciding leg. Atleti were unable to make their second-half pressure count, with the crossbar denying Antoine Griezmann and David Raya making a smart stop to thwart Ademola Lookman.
Key stats
- Julián Álvarez scored his 25th Champions League goal in his 41st appearance in the competition. He is the fastest Argentinian to that total, surpassing Lionel Messi's mark of 25 goals in 42 games.
- Viktor Gyökeres is the first Swedish player to score in a Champions League semi-final.
- The Arsenal No14 struck his first goal in the Champions League knockout phase.
- Atleti have lost only two of their last 19 European matches (W9 D8) against English opposition in Madrid.
- Arsenal remain the only unbeaten team in this Champions League season with ten wins and three draws in their 13 matches.
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What's next?
The second leg takes place in London on Tuesday 5 May.
The aggregate winners will face Paris or Bayern in the final at the Puskás Aréna, Budapest, on Saturday 30 May.