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Federico Valverde tops fan vote for best goal of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League

Friday, June 5, 2026

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde has won the fan vote for goal of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League season.

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates with his team-mates after completing a stunning hat-trick against Manchester City
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates with his team-mates after completing a stunning hat-trick against Manchester City Real Madrid via Getty Images

Federico Valverde's stunning flick and volley for Real Madrid against Manchester City has been voted goal of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League in a fan poll.

The poll featured the top ten goals of the 2025/26 competition as selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which were then put to a vote, with fans agreeing with the selection of Valverde's improvised finish to complete his hat-trick in the round of 16 first leg as the number one pick.

Lamine Yamal's mazy dribble and finish for Barcelona against Club Brugge came second, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's powerful effort for Paris against Atalanta third.

Fans' favourite goal of 2025/26 Champions League

1. Federico Valverde* (Real Madrid 3-0 Man City) – round of 16 first leg, 11/03/2026 (1st in panel's list)

2. Lamine Yamal (Club Brugge 3-3 Barcelona) – league phase, 5/11/2025﻿ (6th)

3. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris 4-0 Atalanta) – league phase, 17/09/2025 (4th)﻿

*His third goal

Watch superb Valverde hat-trick goal vs Man City

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