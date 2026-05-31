2025/26 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Season: Federico Valverde tops Technical Observer selection

The top ten goals of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League campaign have been selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, with Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde's deft flick and volley to complete his hat-trick in his side's 3-0 round of 16 first-leg win over Manchester City taking top spot.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven's remarkable solo run and finish against Copenhagen in the league phase came second, while Luis Díaz's superb takedown and curling shot for Bayern in the 5-4 semi-final first-leg epic against Paris was chosen in third place.

2025/26 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Season

1 Federico Valverde* (Real Madrid 3-0 Man City) – round of 16 first leg, 11/03/2026

2 Micky van de Ven (Tottenham 4-0 Copenhagen) – league phase, 4/11/2025

3 Luis Díaz (Paris 5-4 Bayern) – semi-final first leg, 28/04/2026

4 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris 4-0 Atalanta) – league phase, 17/09/2025

5 Harry Kane** (Bayern 4-1 Atalanta) – round of 16 second leg, 18/03/2026

6 Lamine Yamal (Club Brugge 3-3 Barcelona) – league phase, 5/11/2025

7 Vitinha*** (Paris 5-3 Tottenham) – league phase, 26/11/2025

8 Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica 4-2 Real Madrid) – league phase, 28/01/2026

9 Vlad Dragomir (Pafos 4-1 Slavia Praha) – league phase, 28/01/2026

10 Noni Madueke**** (Club Brugge 0-3 Arsenal) – league phase, 10/12/2025

* His third goal

** His second goal

*** His first goal

**** His first goal