Vinícius Júnior in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he has scored against

How many Champions League goals has Vinícius Júnior scored?

Neymar (with 43) is the only Brazilian who has scored more Champions League goals than Vinícius Júnior, whose 34 efforts in the competition include Madrid's winner in the 2021/22 Champions League final against Liverpool, and their second in the 2023/24 decider against Dortmund.

Vinícius Júnior in the Champions League Overall

Games: 82

Goals: 34

Just 16 when he made his senior debut for Brazilian side Flamengo in 2017, the nimble, left-sided winger formally signed for Real Madrid the same year, but did not arrive at the club until July 2018 (a few days after his 18th birthday). He has been a regular since and is well on his way to 500 appearances in all competitions for the club.

How Vinícius Júnior's Champions League goals have come Left foot: 8

Right foot: 25 (3 penalties)

Headers: 1 Home: 17

Away: 15

Neutral: 2

He drew a blank in his first Champions League campaign, in 2018/19, but scored at least once in the subsequent seven seasons, with an eight-goal haul in 2024/25 his biggest single-season tally to date.

Who has Vinícius Júnior scored against in the Champions League?

Liverpool are the side Vinícius Júnior has scored the most Champions League goals against, his five finishes in six encounters with the Reds including Madrid's winner in the 2021/22 Champions League final.

He has also scored four against Liverpool's Premier League rivals Man City, against whom he has featured 12 times, twice as many times as any other side.

Opponents Games Mins Goals Ajax 2 116 - Arsenal 2 180 1 Atalanta 3 216 1 Atleti 2 205 - Bayern 4 360 2 Benfica 3 270 2 Braga 2 180 1 Celtic 2 143 2 Chelsea 6 514 - Club Brugge 2 96 1 CSKA Moskva 1 90 - Dortmund 2 180 4 Galatasaray 1 11 - Inter 4 208 - Juventus 1 84 - Kairat 1 70 - Leipzig 4 355 2 Lille 1 90 - Liverpool 6 511 5 Man City 12 1096 4 Marseille 1 27 - Milan 1 90 1 Monaco 1 90 1 Mönchengladbach 2 144 - Napoli 1 84 1 Olympiacos 1 90 - Paris 3 183 - Salzburg 1 90 2 Shakhtar 6 347 4 Sheriff 2 180 - Stuttgart 1 90 - Viktoria Plzeň 1 28 TOTAL 82 6418 34

When has Vinícius Júnior scored his Champions League goals?

Vinícius Júnior is a slow starter in the Champions League; he has yet to score in the first 20 minutes of a game in the competition. However, the half-time break seems to do something special to him; almost half of his goals in Europe's top club competition have come within 20 minutes of the restart.

Time Goals (penalties) 0-10 - 11-20 - 21-30 7 (2) 31-40 2 41-half-time 1 FIRST HALF 10 (2) 46-55 4 56-65 12 66-75 1 76-85 5 (1) 86-full time 2 SECOND HALF 24 (1)

How many Champions League hat-tricks has Vinícius Júnior scored?

﻿Vinícius Júnior's only Champions League treble came in a 5-2 league phase win against Borussia Dortmund in October 2024 (a game in which his side trailed 2-0 at half-time). He had also scored against Dortmund a few months earlier in the Champions League final.