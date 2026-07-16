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Vinícius Júnior in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he has scored against

Thursday, July 16, 2026

Find out how Vinícius Júnior has made an impact in the world's top club competition.

Vinícius Júnior's Champions League goals: Every strike

How many Champions League goals has Vinícius Júnior scored?

Neymar (with 43) is the only Brazilian who has scored more Champions League goals than Vinícius Júnior, whose 34 efforts in the competition include Madrid's winner in the 2021/22 Champions League final against Liverpool, and their second in the 2023/24 decider against Dortmund.

Vinícius Júnior in the Champions League

Overall
Games: 82
Goals: 34

Just 16 when he made his senior debut for Brazilian side Flamengo in 2017, the nimble, left-sided winger formally signed for Real Madrid the same year, but did not arrive at the club until July 2018 (a few days after his 18th birthday). He has been a regular since and is well on his way to 500 appearances in all competitions for the club.

How Vinícius Júnior's Champions League goals have come

Left foot: 8
Right foot: 25 (3 penalties)
Headers: 1

Home: 17
Away: 15
Neutral: 2

He drew a blank in his first Champions League campaign, in 2018/19, but scored at least once in the subsequent seven seasons, with an eight-goal haul in 2024/25 his biggest single-season tally to date.

Who has Vinícius Júnior scored against in the Champions League?

Liverpool are the side Vinícius Júnior has scored the most Champions League goals against, his five finishes in six encounters with the Reds including Madrid's winner in the 2021/22 Champions League final.

He has also scored four against Liverpool's Premier League rivals Man City, against whom he has featured 12 times, twice as many times as any other side.

OpponentsGamesMinsGoals
Ajax2116-
Arsenal21801
Atalanta32161
Atleti2205-
Bayern43602
Benfica32702
Braga21801
Celtic21432
Chelsea6514-
Club Brugge2961
CSKA Moskva190-
Dortmund21804
Galatasaray111-
Inter4208-
Juventus184-
Kairat170-
Leipzig43552
Lille190-
Liverpool65115
Man City1210964
Marseille127-
Milan1901
Monaco1901
Mönchengladbach2144-
Napoli1841
Olympiacos190-
Paris3183-
Salzburg1902
Shakhtar63474
Sheriff2180-
Stuttgart190-
Viktoria Plzeň128
TOTAL82641834

When has Vinícius Júnior scored his Champions League goals?

Vinícius Júnior is a slow starter in the Champions League; he has yet to score in the first 20 minutes of a game in the competition. However, the half-time break seems to do something special to him; almost half of his goals in Europe's top club competition have come within 20 minutes of the restart.

TimeGoals (penalties)
0-10-
11-20-
21-307 (2)
31-402
41-half-time1
FIRST HALF10 (2)
46-554
56-6512
66-751
76-855 (1)
86-full time2
SECOND HALF24 (1)

How many Champions League hat-tricks has Vinícius Júnior scored?

﻿Vinícius Júnior's only Champions League treble came in a 5-2 league phase win against Borussia Dortmund in October 2024 (a game in which his side trailed 2-0 at half-time). He had also scored against Dortmund a few months earlier in the Champions League final.

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, July 16, 2026

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