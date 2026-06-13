Neymar, Vinícius Júnior, Marquinhos, Roberto Carlos: Who are Brazil's top UEFA Champions League performers?

While Brazil has long been a footballing powerhouse, it was not until relatively recently that the nation's top players gravitated towards Europe. Until the 1982 finals in Spain, no Brazilian FIFA World Cup squad had featured any European-based players. However, while the likes of Pelé and Garrincha never represented European clubs, modern greats such as Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, Neymar and Vinícius Júnior have lit up the UEFA Champions League.

Last updated: 30/05/2026

Most appearances by Brazilian players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

Five Roberto Carlos crackers

122: Marquinhos (Paris)

120: Roberto Carlos (Real Madrid, Fenerbahçe)

111: Dani Alves (Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris)

105: Thiago Silva (AC Milan, Paris, Chelsea)

103: Fernandinho (Shakhtar, Manchester City)

102: Marcelo (Real Madrid)

94: Maxwell (Ajax, Inter, Barcelona, Paris)

86: Ederson (Benfica, Manchester City)

86: Kaká (AC ﻿Milan, Real Madrid)

83: Casemiro (Real Madrid, Porto, Manchester United)

83: Lúcio (Leverkusen, Bayern München, Inter, Juventus)

Top-scoring Brazilian players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

Watch all Neymar's Champions League goals

43: Neymar (Barcelona, Paris)

34: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

30: Kaká (Real Madrid, AC Milan)

27: Rivaldo (Barcelona, AC Milan, Olympiacos)

26: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City, Arsenal)﻿

26: ﻿Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

25: Giovane Elber (Bayern München, Lyon)

25: Jardel (Porto, Galatasaray)

22: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

21: Luiz Adriano (Shakhtar, Spartak Moskva)

Most appearances by Brazilian players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Marquinhos won back-to-back Champions League titles with Paris in 2025 and 2026 UEFA via Getty Images

155: Dani Alves (Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris)

147: Fernandinho (Shakhtar, Manchester City)

145: Taison (Metalist, Shakhtar, PAOK)

144: Roberto Carlos (Inter, Real Madrid, Fenerbahçe)

127: Luisão (Benfica)

126: Willian (Shakhtar, Anji, Chelsea, Arsenal, Olympiacos)

123: Marquinhos (Paris)

119: Fernando (Porto, Manchester City, Galatasaray, Sevilla)

114: Casemiro (Real Madrid, Porto, Manchester United)

114: Fred (Shakhtar, Manchester United, Fenerbahçe)

Top-scoring Brazilian players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Vágner Love celebrates one of his 43 UEFA club competition goals Getty Images

43: Neymar (Barcelona, Paris)

43: Vágner Love (CSKA Moskva, Beşiktaş, Kairat Almaty)

40: Sonny Anderson (Servette, Monaco, Barcelona, Lyon, Villarreal)

39: Rivaldo (Barcelona, AC Milan, Olympiacos, AEK Athens)

37: Ronaldo (PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Inter, Real Madrid)

36: Luiz Adriano (Shakhtar, Spartak Moskva)

36: Jardel (Porto, Galatasaray, Sporting CP)

34: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

32: Hulk (Porto, Zenit)

32: Giovane Elber (Grasshoppers, Stuttgart, Bayern München, Lyon)

Watch classic Kaká strike for Milan against Man United

Notable firsts

First Brazilian to play in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League final

Julinho (Real Madrid 2-0 Fiorentina, 1957)

First Brazilian to win the European Cup/UEFA Champions League

Canário (Real Madrid 7-3 Eintracht Frankfurt, 1960)

First Brazilian to appear in/win a European Cup Winners' Cup final

Dino da Costa (Rangers 1-4 agg Fiorentina, 1961)

First Brazilian to appear in/win a UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League final

Tita (Espanyol 3-3 agg Leverkusen, Leverkusen won 3-2 on pens, 1988)

Canário (left) lines up ahead of the 1960 European Cup final Real Madrid via Getty Images

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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, Finalissima, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup