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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he has scored against

Sunday, July 19, 2026

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has helped Paris to win back-to-back Champions League titles; track his achievements in the world's top club competition.

Every Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Champions League goal this season

How many Champions League goals has Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored?

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has become a UEFA Champions League star, the Georgian scoring 15 goals (and delivering 13 assists) in his 42 Champions League appearances for Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the Champions League

Overall
Games: 42
Goals: 15

By club
Napoli: 17 games, 2 goals
Paris: 25 games, 13 goals

Schooled at Dinamo Tbilisi in his native Georgia, Kvaratskhelia made his continental club debut for Rubin Kazan in 2021/22 UEFA Conference League qualifying before stepping up to the Champions League with Napoli, making his debut aged 21 in a 4-1 win against Liverpool on 7 September 2022. Although he did not score, he set up Napoli's third goal for Giovanni Simeone.

He opened his first Champions League goal account in a 6-1 victory at Ajax on 4 October 2022, but scored only one more in two campaigns with the Serie A club. Since joining Paris in January 2025, he has found more of a goalscoring touch: three strikes in his first campaign and then ten in 16 Champions League fixtures in 2025/26. He also won the competition in both of those campaigns, and was Player of the Season in the 2025/26 edition.

How Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Champions League goals have come

Left foot: 4
Right foot: 11 (1 penalty)
Headers: 0

Home: 10
Away: 4
Neutral: 1

Kvaratskhelia has yet to score a Champions League goal with his head.

Who has Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored against in the Champions League?

Some 15 of his 42 games to date have been played against English sides (including six against Liverpool). The team he has enjoyed facing most so far has been Chelsea, with three goals in 101 minutes over the course of two games.

By contrast, Kvaratskhelia has yet to score in five games against Spanish opponents, spanning 428 minutes.

OpponentsGamesMinsGoals
Ajax21412
Arsenal3263-
Aston Villa21801
Atalanta1751
Athletic Club190-
Barcelona2158-
Bayern32642
Braga2156-
Brest21131
Chelsea21013
Frankfurt2158-
Inter1841
Leverkusen1631
Liverpool64991
Milan2171-
Monaco21591
Newcastle122-
Rangers190-
Real Madrid2180-
Sporting CP1241
Tottenham179-
Union Berlin2179-
TOTAL423,24915

How many Champions League hat-tricks has Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored?

﻿Kvaratskhelia has yet to score a Champions League hat-trick. 

What Champions League records does Khvicha Kvaratskhelia hold?

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