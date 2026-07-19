Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he has scored against

How many Champions League goals has Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored?

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has become a UEFA Champions League star, the Georgian scoring 15 goals (and delivering 13 assists) in his 42 Champions League appearances for Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the Champions League Overall

Games: 42

Goals: 15 By club

Napoli: 17 games, 2 goals

Paris: 25 games, 13 goals

Schooled at Dinamo Tbilisi in his native Georgia, Kvaratskhelia made his continental club debut for Rubin Kazan in 2021/22 UEFA Conference League qualifying before stepping up to the Champions League with Napoli, making his debut aged 21 in a 4-1 win against Liverpool on 7 September 2022. Although he did not score, he set up Napoli's third goal for Giovanni Simeone.

He opened his first Champions League goal account in a 6-1 victory at Ajax on 4 October 2022, but scored only one more in two campaigns with the Serie A club. Since joining Paris in January 2025, he has found more of a goalscoring touch: three strikes in his first campaign and then ten in 16 Champions League fixtures in 2025/26. He also won the competition in both of those campaigns, and was Player of the Season in the 2025/26 edition.

How Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Champions League goals have come Left foot: 4

Right foot: 11 (1 penalty)

Headers: 0 Home: 10

Away: 4

Neutral: 1 Kvaratskhelia has yet to score a Champions League goal with his head.

Who has Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored against in the Champions League?

Some 15 of his 42 games to date have been played against English sides (including six against Liverpool). The team he has enjoyed facing most so far has been Chelsea, with three goals in 101 minutes over the course of two games.

By contrast, Kvaratskhelia has yet to score in five games against Spanish opponents, spanning 428 minutes.

Opponents Games Mins Goals Ajax 2 141 2 Arsenal 3 263 - Aston Villa 2 180 1 Atalanta 1 75 1 Athletic Club 1 90 - Barcelona 2 158 - Bayern 3 264 2 Braga 2 156 - Brest 2 113 1 Chelsea 2 101 3 Frankfurt 2 158 - Inter 1 84 1 Leverkusen 1 63 1 Liverpool 6 499 1 Milan 2 171 - Monaco 2 159 1 Newcastle 1 22 - Rangers 1 90 - Real Madrid 2 180 - Sporting CP 1 24 1 Tottenham 1 79 - Union Berlin 2 179 - TOTAL 42 3,249 15

How many Champions League hat-tricks has Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored?

﻿Kvaratskhelia has yet to score a Champions League hat-trick.

What Champions League records does Khvicha Kvaratskhelia hold?