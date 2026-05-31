Khvicha Kvaratskhelia named 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season

The UEFA Technical Observer Group has named Paris Saint-Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's 2025/26 Champions League stats Appearances: 16

Minutes played: 1,141

Goals: 10

Assists: 6

Distance covered: 124.17km

Top speed: 33.7km/h

The exciting Georgian winger played a huge part in Paris winning their second consecutive title, scoring ten times and providing six assists throughout the competition as he dazzled on the left flank.

He was pivotal in the final win against Arsenal too, being brought down by Cristhian Mosquera for a penalty which Ousmane Dembélé converted to haul Luis Enrique's side level at 1-1.

Arguably Kvaratskhelia's finest performance came in the unforgettable 5-4 semi-final first-leg win over Bayern, as he curled in a beauty to draw his side level at 1-1 before adding a fierce drive in the second period to complete a fine double.