Champions League qualifying play-off round: Match previews, what to look out for

The final seven places in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League will be decided in the play-off round.

We pick out the key storylines and stats ahead of the ties.

Qualifying: Fixtures, results, format

Fenerbahçe vs Lyon

Achieving their most recent qualifications in 2008 and 2019 respectively, Fenerbahçe and Lyon's appetite for Champions League football is considerable. This pairing met four times in the competition's main stage during the 2000s, Lyon winning all four, but their most recent meeting was in the Europa League – a 0-0 league phase draw in January 2025.

Fenerbahçe have overcome Polish side Górnik Zabrze and Sturm Graz of Austria to reach the play-offs, while Lyon, entrants at the third qualifying round, overturned a first-leg defeat against Sparta Praha.

Did you know? Lyon reached the semi-finals in their last Champions League participation, losing to eventual winners Bayern München.

Classic Fenerbahçe Champions League goals

Levski Sofia vs AEK Athens

Aiming to qualify for the Champions League main stage for the first time since 2006, Levski Sofia must turn around their fortunes in European play-offs. The Bulgarian side were defeated in the final round of UEFA Conference League qualifying in 2023 and 2025.

Marko Nikolić's first season at the AEK helm was stellar as they scooped the Greek title and reached the last eight of the Conference League, where they lost 4-3 on aggregate to eventual finalists Rayo Vallecano to end a 16-game campaign in the competition. Plenty of recent European experience for both teams to call upon then.

Did you know? Levski Sofia were pipped in last year's Conference League play-offs but AEK Athens succeeded against Anderlecht.

GNK Dinamo vs Viking FK

﻿Edging Bodø/Glimt to seal their first Norwegian title for 34 years was a real feather in Viking's cap. A return to this competition will be particularly poignant for joint-coach Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim, who spent more than a decade at the club as a player having debuted in 1994 – two years after their 1-0 aggregate defeat to Barcelona in their last tie in this competition.

In GNK Dinamo, though, they are up against a club that are no strangers to these occasions. The Croatian champions are in Europe for the 21st season running...

Did you know? Viking have lost all seven of their previous European Cup/Champions League ties.﻿

How does the play-off round work? Fourteen teams are involved in the play-off round: ten from the Champions Path (four enter in this round, along with the six winners of the third qualifying round) and four from the League Path (the four winners from the third qualifying round). The winners of each tie advance to the league phase of the Champions League while defeated sides switch to the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.

Celtic vs LASK

﻿The Bhoys' turnaround in fortunes after Martin O'Neill took the reins in January was astonishing, and culminated in a league and cup double. Champions League qualifying has been the club's Achilles heel in recent times, though, and the Austrian champions will need no motivation as they seek a maiden appearance in the group stage/league phase.

LASK summer signing Miguel Freckleton was part of the St Mirren team that beat Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final last season – will he be a thorn in their side again?

Did you know? Celtic have failed to come through qualifying in their last five attempts – their last play-off success was 8-4 on aggregate against Astana in 2017/18.

N.E.C. vs Bodø/Glimt

How many clubs have reached the knockout phase in Europe in each of the past five years? Not many, and certainly only Norway's Bodø/Glimt have done so while maintaining their underdog status. Yet against an N.E.C. outfit that have never before graced the Champions League proper they are well fancied.

The Dutch side, drawing on the likes of Dušan Tadić and Emre Mor, stunned Olympiacos last time out and are eyeing another upset. Bodø/Glimt themselves needed a fortuitous goal to get past Union SG in the last round, an extra-time clearance cannoning in off the face of Andreas Helmersen. "It felt amazing," he said.

Did you know? Bodø/Glimt recorded wins against Manchester City, Atlético de Madrid, Inter (twice) and Sporting CP in last season's Champions League.

Bodø/Glimt's memorable 2025/26 Champions League campaign

Slovan Bratislava vs Celje

﻿"In my first spell at the club we were uncompetitive in Europe, but this is all now a regular occurrence and look where we are!" says Benjamin Verbič, the home-town hero who returned to childhood team Celje this summer after 11 years away. The 32-year-old fittingly scored the goal that took them through to the play-offs, guaranteeing the Slovenians Europa League at a minimum.

Of course, the team that have played in the UEFA Conference League for two seasons running want more, but will have their work cut out against a Slovan Bratislava outfit that beat them 6-1 on aggregate two years ago. The Slovakian champions can also learn on the experience of a familiar coach: 2009 Champions League winner Yaya Touré.

Did you know? Slovan Bratislava lifted the Cup Winners' Cup in 1969, a side featuring 21-year-old Jozef Čapkovič defeating Barcelona 3-2 in the final. Čapkovič went on to win EURO '76.

Hapoel Beer-Sheva vs Sabah

At least one Champions League newcomer is guaranteed from this tie, with neither of these teams previously gracing the competition proper. Azerbaijan titleholders Sabah were only founded nine years ago, but the club from Masazir just outside Baku scored four unanswered second-half goals against Aarhus to reach the play-offs.

Hapoel Beer-Sheva also made impressive progress, dispatching former European champions Crvena Zvezda 3-0 on aggregate. Serbian forward Igor Zlatanović, formerly of Partizan, was among the scorers and will be a key man again against Sabah. The first leg takes place in Bucharest, Romania.

Did you know? Sabah are bidding to become only the second club from Azerbaijan to reach a Champions League group stage/league phase after Qarabağ (2017/18, 2025/26).