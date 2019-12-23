Who tops the all-time European Cup rankings?

When it comes to Europe's top club competition, Real Madrid are some way out in front: as well as having won the most trophies, they have played, won, drawn and lost more games than any other side, as well as scoring and conceding more goals.

They have played in 50 editions of the European Cup and UEFA Champions League in total – 11 more than their closest rivals Benfica – and their total of 437 games in the elite competition is fully 90 more than the second-ranked team, Bayern München.

Clubs ranked on theoretical points total (2 pts win, 1 pt draw, results after extra time count, all matches that went to penalties count as draw; + and - indicate movements since December 2018.

Top 30 clubs (1955-2019)

Club Part Titles Pld W D L F A Pts 1. Real Madrid (ESP) 50 13 437 262 76 99 971 466 600 2. Bayern (GER) 36 5 347 201 72 74 705 347 474 3. Barcelona (ESP) 30 5 316 187 72 57 629 302 446 4. Manchester United (ENG) 28 3 279 154 66 59 506 264 374 5. Juventus (ITA) 34 2 277 140 69 68 439 268 349 6. AC Milan (ITA) 28 7 249 125 64 60 416 231 314 7. Liverpool (ENG) +2 24 6 215 121 47 47 406 192 289 8. Benfica (POR) -1 39 2 239 114 59 85 416 299 287 9. Porto (POR) -1 34 2 245 110 57 78 364 276 277 10. Ajax (NED) 36 4 227 102 62 84 356 251 266 11. Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) +1 36 0 233 97 52 84 333 283 246 12. Arsenal (ENG) -1 21 0 201 101 43 57 332 218 245 13. Celtic (SCO) 34 1 212 100 36 76 324 250 236 14. Internazionale (ITA) 21 3 178 86 47 45 255 177 219 15. Chelsea (ENG) 16 1 166 83 48 35 285 151 214 16. Anderlecht (BEL) 34 0 200 70 44 86 282 320 184 17. Atlético (ESP) +2 15 0 133 68 34 31 200 118 170 18. PSV (NED) -1 28 1 177 64 41 72 231 224 169 19. Dortmund (GER) +1 18 1 144 69 28 47 245 180 166 20. Rangers (SCO) -2 30 0 161 62 40 59 232 118 164 21. Lyon (FRA) 18 0 144 63 37 44 227 172 163 22. Crvena zvezda (SRB) +1 25 1 140 65 30 45 253 193 160 23. Galatasaray (TUR) -1 26 0 175 57 43 75 213 272 157 24. Olympiacos (GRE) +2 32 0 172 62 32 72 212 265 156 25. Valencia (ESP) +2 13 0 126 57 35 64 187 122 149 26. Rosenborg (NOR) +2 25 0 152 58 31 63 224 232 147 27. FCSB (ROU) -3 26 1 145 52 41 52 203 204 145 28. Panathinaikos (GRE) -3 28 0 157 49 45 63 182 214 143 29. Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) +1 13 0 110 60 22 28 222 126 142 30. GNK Dinamo (CRO) new entry 21 0 134 55 27 52 200 189 137

In the course of all those matches, Madrid have averaged 2.22 goals per game – only Bayern and Paris are also over 2.00 in the top 30.

However, their impressive average of 1.07 goals conceded per game is not a record: of the top ten sides, Barcelona (0.96), Juventus (0.97) and Manchester United (0.95) have all conceded at a lower rate, while Liverpool (0.89) have the best defensive record of all of the highest fliers.

Eleventh-ranked Dynamo Kyiv are the highest-ranked side never to have laid hands on the European Cup, or even reach the final.

Madrid have averaged a trophy for every just over 33 games they have played – a better record than any side in the top 30, but not as good as those of 1982 winners Aston Villa (one trophy in 15 games) or Nottingham Forest (two trophies in 20 games – one every ten European Cup matches). Since teams must now play at least 13 games to win a the UEFA Champions League trophy, Forest's record is effectively unbeatable – provided they never qualify for Europe again and snarl up their average.

Last 16 standing

The top three in our list are all in this season's UEFA Champions League round of 16, but only two others in the top ten. In total, 11 of our list remain standing with Manchester City (44), Tottenham Hotspur (63), Napoli (66), RB Leipzig (179) and debutants Atalanta (295) climbing up the rankings thanks to this year's displays.

Legend

Pos: position; Part: number of UCL seasons; Pld: played; W: wins; D: draws; L: losses; F: goals for; A: goals against; Pts: theoretical points total