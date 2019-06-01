All-time European Cup honours board: Liverpool go third

Saturday 1 June 2019

Only Real Madrid and AC Milan have more European Cup wins than Liverpool's new tally of six.

Liverpool are now outright third on the all-time list of European Cup winners after their sixth final triumph.

THE FINAL AS IT HAPPENED

Meanwhile, England is now clear of Italy on 13 final wins, behind only Spain, and level with Serie A clubs in the UEFA Champions League era.

European Cup wins by club

13 Real Madrid (16 finals)
7 AC Milan (11)
6 Liverpool (9)
5 Bayern München (10)
5 Barcelona (8)
4 Ajax (6)
3 Internazionale Milano (5)
3 Manchester United (5)
2 Juventus (9)
2 Benfica (7)
2 Nottingham Forest (2)
2 Porto (2)
1 Borussia Dortmund (2)
1 Celtic (2)
1 Chelsea (2)
1 Hamburg (2)
1 Marseille (2)  
1 Steaua București (2)
1 Aston Villa (1)
1 Crvena zvezda (1)
1 Feyenoord (1)
1 PSV Eindhoven (1)

Liverpool's 2005 road to glory
Liverpool's 2005 road to glory

UEFA Champions League wins by club

Real Madrid 7 (7 finals)
Barcelona 4 (5)
AC Milan 3 (6)
Bayern München 2 (5)
Liverpool 2 (4)
Manchester United 2 (4)
Juventus 1 (6)
Ajax 1 (2)
Borussia Dortmund 1 (2)
Chelsea 1 (2)
Internazionale Milano 1 (1)
Marseille 1 (1)
Porto 1 (1)

European Cup wins by nation

Spain 18 (29)
England 13 (22)
Italy 12 (28)
Germany 7 (17)
Netherlands 6 (8)
Portugal 4 (9)
France 1 (6)
Romania 1 (2)
Scotland 1 (2)
Yugoslavia/Serbia 1 (2)

UEFA Champions League wins by nation

Spain 11 (16)
Italy 5 (13)
England 5 (12)
Germany 3 (8)
France 1 (2)
Netherlands 1 (2)
Portugal 1 (1)

[two teams from the same nation in a final counts as two appearances]

