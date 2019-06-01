All-time European Cup honours board: Liverpool go third
Saturday 1 June 2019
Only Real Madrid and AC Milan have more European Cup wins than Liverpool's new tally of six.
Liverpool are now outright third on the all-time list of European Cup winners after their sixth final triumph.
Meanwhile, England is now clear of Italy on 13 final wins, behind only Spain, and level with Serie A clubs in the UEFA Champions League era.
European Cup wins by club
13 Real Madrid (16 finals)
7 AC Milan (11)
6 Liverpool (9)
5 Bayern München (10)
5 Barcelona (8)
4 Ajax (6)
3 Internazionale Milano (5)
3 Manchester United (5)
2 Juventus (9)
2 Benfica (7)
2 Nottingham Forest (2)
2 Porto (2)
1 Borussia Dortmund (2)
1 Celtic (2)
1 Chelsea (2)
1 Hamburg (2)
1 Marseille (2)
1 Steaua București (2)
1 Aston Villa (1)
1 Crvena zvezda (1)
1 Feyenoord (1)
1 PSV Eindhoven (1)
UEFA Champions League wins by club
Real Madrid 7 (7 finals)
Barcelona 4 (5)
AC Milan 3 (6)
Bayern München 2 (5)
Liverpool 2 (4)
Manchester United 2 (4)
Juventus 1 (6)
Ajax 1 (2)
Borussia Dortmund 1 (2)
Chelsea 1 (2)
Internazionale Milano 1 (1)
Marseille 1 (1)
Porto 1 (1)
European Cup wins by nation
Spain 18 (29)
England 13 (22)
Italy 12 (28)
Germany 7 (17)
Netherlands 6 (8)
Portugal 4 (9)
France 1 (6)
Romania 1 (2)
Scotland 1 (2)
Yugoslavia/Serbia 1 (2)
UEFA Champions League wins by nation
Spain 11 (16)
Italy 5 (13)
England 5 (12)
Germany 3 (8)
France 1 (2)
Netherlands 1 (2)
Portugal 1 (1)
[two teams from the same nation in a final counts as two appearances]