All-time European Cup honours board: Liverpool go third

Liverpool are now outright third on the all-time list of European Cup winners after their sixth final triumph.

Meanwhile, England is now clear of Italy on 13 final wins, behind only Spain, and level with Serie A clubs in the UEFA Champions League era.

European Cup wins by club

13 Real Madrid (16 finals)

7 AC Milan (11)

6 Liverpool (9)

5 Bayern München (10)

5 Barcelona (8)

4 Ajax (6)

3 Internazionale Milano (5)

3 Manchester United (5)

2 Juventus (9)

2 Benfica (7)

2 Nottingham Forest (2)

2 Porto (2)

1 Borussia Dortmund (2)

1 Celtic (2)

1 Chelsea (2)

1 Hamburg (2)

1 Marseille (2)

1 Steaua București (2)

1 Aston Villa (1)

1 Crvena zvezda (1)

1 Feyenoord (1)

1 PSV Eindhoven (1)

UEFA Champions League wins by club

Real Madrid 7 (7 finals)

Barcelona 4 (5)

AC Milan 3 (6)

Bayern München 2 (5)

Liverpool 2 (4)

Manchester United 2 (4)

Juventus 1 (6)

Ajax 1 (2)

Borussia Dortmund 1 (2)

Chelsea 1 (2)

Internazionale Milano 1 (1)

Marseille 1 (1)

Porto 1 (1)

European Cup wins by nation

Spain 18 (29)

England 13 (22)

Italy 12 (28)

Germany 7 (17)

Netherlands 6 (8)

Portugal 4 (9)

France 1 (6)

Romania 1 (2)

Scotland 1 (2)

Yugoslavia/Serbia 1 (2)

UEFA Champions League wins by nation

Spain 11 (16)

Italy 5 (13)

England 5 (12)

Germany 3 (8)

France 1 (2)

Netherlands 1 (2)

Portugal 1 (1)

[two teams from the same nation in a final counts as two appearances]

