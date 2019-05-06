Every UEFA Champions League Player of the Week

Keep track of the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week winners, and see who tops the poll for each matchweek since the vote began in 2015/16.

• Cristiano Ronaldo has won more Player of the Week votes than any other player; indeed he is one of just five players to have topped the poll more than once. Going into the 2018/19 season, he had triumphed in 13 of the 39 polls that theoretically he had been eligible for – a one-in-three strike rate.

• Real Madrid players have won 16 times from a potential 51 (just over 31% of possible successes), with Barcelona their nearest rivals with 14 victories. Sergio Ramos (2016 final), Keylor Navas (2018 semi-final second leg) and Gareth Bale (2018 final) are their only winners who are not Ronaldo.

The all-conquering Lionel Messi ©AFP/Getty Images

• Lionel Messi won the vote three times in the 2018/19 group stage, just as he did in the same phase of the 2016/17 competition. Ronaldo won the vote three times in the 2015/16 and 2017/18 group stages.

• Ronaldo was Player of the Week six times in the 2015/16 campaign – still a record, though one Messi can match if he wins one more award this season. Ronaldo became the first player to be Player of the Week with two different clubs when he topped the poll in this season's round of 16 with Juventus.

Players with the most UEFA Champions League Player of the Week wins

14 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 13, Juventus 1)

10 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

2 Sadio Mané (Liverpool)

2 Hulk (Zenit)

Teams with the most UEFA Champions League Player of the Week wins

16 Real Madrid

14 Barcelona

7 Liverpool

2 Roma, Manchester City, Zenit, Tottenham

2018/19

Dušan Tadić was Ajax's first Player of the Week ©Getty Images

Matchday one: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Matchday two: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Matchday three: Edin Džeko (Roma)

Matchday four: Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Matchday five: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Matchday six: Leroy Sané (Man. City)

Matchday seven: Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham)/Diego Godín (Atlético)

Matchday eight: Dušan Tadić (Ajax)/Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Matchday nine: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Matchday ten: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Matchday eleven: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2017/18

Matchday one: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Matchday two: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Matchday three: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Matchday four: Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma)

Matchday five: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Matchday six: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Round of 16 first leg: Sadio Mané (Liverpool)/David De Gea (Man. United)

Round of 16 second leg: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)/Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Quarter-final first leg: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Quarter-final Second leg: Sadio Mané (Liverpool)

Semi-final first leg: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Semi-final second leg: Keylor Navas (Real Madrid)

Final: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

2016/17

Ronaldo after the 2017 decider ©Getty Images

Matchday one: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Matchday two: Ricardo Quaresma (Beşiktaş)

Matchday three: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Matchday four: Mesut Özil (Arsenal)

Matchday five: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Matchday six: Arda Turan (Barcelona)

Round of 16 first leg: Arjen Robben (Bayern München)/ Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Round of 16 second leg: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Dortmund)/ Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester)

Quarter-final first leg: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Quarter-final second leg: Kylian Mbappé (Monaco)

Semi-final first leg: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Semi-final second leg: Daniel Alves (Barcelona)

Final: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

2015/16

Ramos topped the 2016 final poll ©Sportsfile

Matchday one: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Matchday two: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Matchday three: Hulk (Zenit)

Matchday four: Hulk (Zenit)

Matchday five: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Matchday six: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Round of 16 first leg: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Round of 16 second leg: Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven)

Quarter-final first leg: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Quarter-final second leg: Neymar (Barcelona)

Semi-final first leg: Luis Suárez (Barcelona)

Semi-final second leg: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Final: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

NB: There was originally one player of the week for the first and second legs of the round of 16, but there is now one for each week of games – hence two winners in each round of 16 leg from 2016/17 onwards